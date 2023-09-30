Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Where Will Mastercard Be in 3 Years?

By Neil Patel – Sep 30, 2023 at 7:45AM

Key Points

  • The payments giant benefits from a powerful secular trend.
  • Mastercard is growing revenue outside of its core payments network.
  • Mastercard has shown its ability to increase earnings faster than the top line.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It will likely be business as usual for this thriving card network.

In the last three years, shares of Mastercard (MA -0.88%) are up just 19% (as of Sept. 26), a rate of return that has lagged both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index. But make no mistake, this has been a wonderful stock to own if we zoom out even further. This business has a successful track record of increasing revenue and earnings. 

However, investors are probably wondering what the future holds. If history is any indication, Mastercard will be a larger and more successful enterprise in three years. Let's take a closer look. 

The rise of digital payments 

In recent years, the total payments volume that Mastercard processed, as well as its revenue and cards in circulation, have all climbed at healthy rates. And this continues a longer-term trend of the same story. Usually, a business is only able to perform this well if there's a powerful tailwind working in its favor. 

For Mastercard, as well as its bigger rival Visa, the growth of cashless transactions has been a huge benefit. Perhaps no event over the past decade has accelerated this shift more than the coronavirus pandemic, when consumers discovered that using credit or debit cards was not only safer but much more convenient. 

There's still a lot of growth potential. According to data provided by the Pew Research Center, 58% of Americans still use cash for some or all of their transactions in a typical week. Unsurprisingly, that percentage has declined over the years, but it shows that even in the most developed economy in the world, there are still ample opportunities for cashless transactions to gain broader adoption. 

Mastercard will get a boost from the popularity of digital wallets, like Block's Cash App, PayPal, and Apple Pay, which make it incredibly easy to use one's card at checkout. Moreover, as online shopping continues taking share from physical retail, the need to transact over long distances makes card payments essential. 

Wall Street analysts predict that revenue will increase at a compound annual rate of almost 14% between 2023 and 2026. These would certainly be healthy gains. 

Value-added services add diversification 

Mastercard's bread-and-butter revenue driver is taking a small percentage fee from every transaction that runs across its network. This lucrative model has resulted in a fantastic business, one that has rewarded shareholders. But the company's other services, like cyber and intelligence, consulting, and marketing solutions, deserve some attention. This segment's revenue represented about one-third of overall company revenue in 2022, a fact most investors might not be familiar with. 

Mastercard is already essential to its banking and merchant customers. By focusing on introducing value-added services to the mix, the business will find itself as a truly irreplaceable and mission-critical partner to all stakeholders. That will only help to strengthen its competitive positioning over the next three years. 

Expanding the bottom line 

Between the second quarter of 2020 and the latest quarter (the second quarter of 2023, ended June 30), Mastercard's diluted earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled. So, not only is Mastercard poised to continue its double-digit revenue growth in the years ahead, based on what I've discussed above, but its earnings are also set to rise rapidly.  

That's because the company has proven it can leverage its mainly fixed cost base as it grows. Historically, net income consistently increased at a faster rate than revenue. Mastercard's payments network is extremely scalable, with additional transactions costing almost nothing to process. 

Investors will also appreciate management's willingness to use free cash flow to buy back shares. In the past three years, the outstanding share count has been reduced by 6%, an action that can boost the EPS figure. 

Mastercard's fundamental performance will likely remain strong as we look ahead, which means the stock has the potential to be a winner. 

Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Block, Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard, short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal, and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

using credit card mobile payment
If You Invested $10,000 in Mastercard in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 using credit card mobile payment
Is Mastercard Stock a Buy?
 Warren Buffett 3 TMF May 2014
1 No-Brainer Buffett Investment to Buy Right Now
 time in market long term investing
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term
 using credit card tap transaction
Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/30/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
A large pallet of money.
2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $1.5 million (or More)
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Perfect Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
An artificial intelligence robot holding the scales of justice and examining them
1 Growth Stock Down 86% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services