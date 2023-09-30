Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Where Will Pinterest Be in 5 Years? Here's How Management Would Answer the Question

By Jon Quast – Sep 30, 2023 at 7:41AM

Key Points

  • Pinterest just laid out its five-year goals.
  • The company believes revenue can double as it attracts more users, engagement increases, and ad rates climb.
  • The company also hopes to reduce expenses to boost profits.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Could the stock double from here?

Image-browsing platform Pinterest (PINS 2.04%) appointed new CEO Bill Ready one year ago. And on Sept. 19, Bill was ready to lay out some concrete financial targets for the next three to five years -- targets that have big implications for shareholders.

Pinterest's management team believes that five years from now, the business could be generating around $6 billion in annual revenue, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) could reach $1.8 billion. If those numbers are accurate, Pinterest stock could feasibly double in value over the next five years.

Here's how the company plans to get there and how the stock could double.

The five-year plan

Pinterest just hosted an investor day event, a presentation that's oriented toward the company's long-term vision. Starting with the top line, management believes the company can grow revenue by a mid- to high-teen percentage annually. For the sake of argument, let's say it's 15%. According to the Rule of 72, Pinterest's revenue would double in five years at that rate.

That's an ambitious goal. Consider that Pinterest's revenue in the most recent quarter was only up 6% year over year. Sustaining 15% or more annualized growth over the long term won't be easy.

Yet Pinterest does have a promising path. In recent quarters, the company's active user base had been shrinking. But in Q2, monthly active users jumped 8% year over year to 465 million.

Pinterest's management believes it can sustain this growth in active users. Right now, it's particularly winning among Generation Z. Gen Z users were up 20% year over year during the quarter and now account for 42% of total users. And as it turns out, Gen Z users are more engaged with the Pinterest platform than other demographics are, saving posts more frequently.

In other words, Pinterest hopes that both its user base and user engagement can grow for years to come. Again, it won't be easy, but things are trending in the right direction. And accomplishing these two things would allow the business to generate more revenue because it can display more ads.

Additionally, Pinterest hopes it can increase its ad rates to generate more revenue per ad. With site visitors saving more things on the platform, driven by Gen Z users, the company has more data to work with for improving targeted ads. If it can demonstrate improved ad performance, it can demand higher rates.

In summary, Pinterest hopes to grow its user base, grow engagement, and increase ad rates. These three things will drive that approximately 15% annual top-line growth it's hoping for.

What about profits?

When it comes to profits, Pinterest's management is providing adjusted EBITDA guidance. This profitability metric comes with several disclaimers, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, company leaders believe Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA margin could reach 30% to 34% within the next three to five years.

In Q2, Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA margin was just 15%, and that figure was only 14% over the past year. Therefore, achieving at least a 30% margin appears ambitious on the surface. But if we look more closely, this appears to be a realistic goal.

Consider that Pinterest had a 32% adjusted EBITDA margin in full-year 2021. The number has been north of 30% before, which suggests the company can do it again.

Part of Pinterest's improved profitability will come from opening its ad network to third parties. For instance, earlier this year, Pinterest opened its ad network to third parties for the first time via its Amazon partnership. Amazon merchants who pay for sponsored ads could now have ads show up on Pinterest as well as on Amazon.

The benefits for Pinterest are twofold.

  1. Opening its platform to third-party ads creates more demand for ad slots, which could potentially boost rates.
  2. Pinterest doesn't have to spend money to attract these small and medium-sized merchants on Amazon -- they're automatically opted in when they buy sponsored ads on Amazon's platform.

In other words, this move could help Pinterest boost revenue while reducing expenses, which will help support its 30% to 34% adjusted EBITDA margin goal.

Adding it all up

If Pinterest can double its revenue and achieve a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin, then it could be looking at $1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA in five years.

Pinterest stock currently has an enterprise value of $15 billion. Therefore, to double, it would need an enterprise value of $30 billion. Assuming it achieves $1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA, it would need to be valued at least at 17 times this profit to reach an enterprise value of $30 billion.

For what it's worth, an enterprise-value-to-adjusted-EBITDA valuation of 17 is reasonable and far cheaper than its valuation today. If management executes on its plans, Pinterest is an attractive value now as shares could handily outperform the broad market.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Quast has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

pins growth stock buy
Should Growth Stock Investors Buy Pinterest Stock?
 Smiling investor uses a laptop and holds a tablet
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
 man looking in the distance with a pair of binoculars
Where Will Pinterest Stock Be in 5 Years?
 down 69% buy buy buy!!
1 Growth Stock Down 69% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
 business coworkers fist bump each other happy celebrate
Why Pinterest Stock Jumped 14% in June

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/30/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
A large pallet of money.
2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $1.5 million (or More)
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Perfect Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
An artificial intelligence robot holding the scales of justice and examining them
1 Growth Stock Down 86% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services