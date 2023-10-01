Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

By John Ballard – Oct 1, 2023 at 9:40AM

Key Points

  • Etsy's unique marketplace continues to attract more sellers and buyers.
  • One of China's leading e-commerce companies is laying the foundation for profitable growth that could send its stock soaring.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of these e-commerce leaders are deeply discounted ahead of a bright future.

More people will continue to shift their spending online over the next several decades. E-commerce has been gradually gaining share of overall retail spending for years, but it still only makes up 20% of retail sales, according to eMarketer. Owning shares of e-commerce companies that will be part of this secular trend should thus pay off for investors.

Given the headwinds affecting online sales growth over the last year, now is a perfect opportunity to put some money to work in undervalued e-commerce stocks. If you have $500 or less, here's why you might want to consider splitting the amount between shares of Etsy (ETSY 1.30%) and JD.com (JD 2.03%) right now. 

Etsy

Shares of Etsy have fallen 79% from their previous high. Trading at just 13 times free cash flow (FCF), investors are getting a bargain for a profitable company with a long runway of growth. 

However, Etsy has admittedly reported sluggish top-line growth lately. In the second quarter, revenue was up 7.5% year over year, weighed down by a small dip in gross merchandise sales (GMS). Etsy has made up for the slower growth with a higher take rate, or the amount the company earns on each transaction in its marketplace. This has kept the top line rising despite the decline in GMS. 

Zooming out a few years, Etsy's business has grown tremendously with revenue and FCF per share up more than 240% since Q2 2019. And there's no other retailer or marketplace that offers the same assortment of handmade and custom merchandise. Moreover, the number of active sellers grew 12% year over year in the second quarter. As more sellers join the platform, it will expand the selection of items, improving buyer conversion and sales growth.

While many e-commerce companies have experienced a growth hangover in the wake of record consumer demand during the pandemic, Etsy still dominates its corner of the industry. Investors who are willing to patiently hold the stock through this slump can take advantage of the beaten-down share price.

JD.com

Shares of JD.com are off 74% from their previous peak. JD is one of the largest online retailers in China, which is a massive e-commerce market on its own. China's retail e-commerce sales were valued at nearly $2.7 trillion in 2022, and they're expected to reach nearly $4 trillion by 2027, according to eMarketer. 

China's retail market has recovered much more slowly than investors expected coming out of the pandemic lockdowns. Leading online retailers, including Alibaba and JD.com, have reported sluggish growth and their share prices have fallen to deeply discounted prices.

While JD.com's revenue has nearly doubled in the past four years, investors are concerned about near-term profitability as China's leading retailers race to offer bigger discounts to attract shoppers. The company has invested in a new low-price program, but this might be growing the perception that JD.com is sacrificing its long-term profitability for near-term sales growth.

However, management is absolutely focused on improving margins. FCF per share has more than tripled since 2019. While the retail segment's slight decline in operating margin last quarter is contributing to the recent slide in the share price, JD.com's improving efficiency with its supply chain is paving the path for more profitable growth over the long term. 

The market also underestimates other levers the company has to increase margins, such as its growing logistics services. This business made up 14% of total revenue last quarter, but the segment notched a significant jump in operating profit.

The stock trades at a ridiculously low price-to-FCF ratio of 11. This bargain valuation is based on JD.com's sluggish top-line growth in a challenging economic environment, but it places zero value on the company's margin expansion potential. At these low share prices, the long-term upside far outweighs the downside.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy and JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Retire Getty
3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2035
 woman making jewelry etsy
1 Undervalued Growth Stock That Could Soar 66%, According to Wall Street
 A person creating handmade jewelry in a studio
1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock to Buy Now With More Upside Than Nvidia, According to Wall Street
 growth stock down 77%
1 Growth Stock Down 77% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
 opening online shopping pet
1 Growth Stock Down 42% to Buy Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's Much-Anticipated Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Announced
Young couple, writing, laptop
3 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar More Than 40% Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
social security wood blocks pen
1 Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That You Might Like, Too

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services