Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Could Kenvue Follow in the Footsteps of Johnson & Johnson and Become a Top Dividend Stock?

By Adria Cimino – Oct 1, 2023 at 6:00AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Kenvue says rewarding shareholders is an important part of its strategy.

When you think of the products populating your medicine cabinet -- like Band-Aid bandages or Tylenol -- you might not think of Kenvue (KVUE -0.15%). After all, these items have Johnson & Johnson written all over them -- literally. The pharma giant developed those and other products to build a billion-dollar consumer health business. But, just recently, J&J spun off this unit into Kenvue, a separate entity that may devote all of its resources to further growing the business -- and rewarding shareholders.

Speaking of rewarding shareholders, Kenvue is off to a good start, initiating a dividend during its very first months of operation as an independent company. That means, whether the stock or the market rises or falls, you can generate income just by owning Kenvue shares. Of course, not every dividend stock is a top dividend player. But, with J&J as a role model of sorts, could Kenvue follow in that company's footsteps and become a top dividend player? Let's find out.

What's a top dividend stock?

First, let's consider what it means to be a top dividend stock. Companies that have paid dividends every year over time, have increased these dividends annually, and offer a dividend yield above that of peers or the general market fit the bill. It's also important for these companies to have a financial situation that allows them to ensure dividend payments and growth, and that means strong free cash flow.

J&J easily qualifies. The company is a Dividend King, having increased its payouts annually for more than 50 years. J&J's dividend yield also generally has surpassed that of the S&P 500, and the company has grown free cash flow over time to reach more than $14 billion.

Now, moving along to Kenvue... It's impossible for a new company like Kenvue to immediately rival an older company like J&J when it comes to dividends, as it will take time for Kenvue to build up a history of dividend payments. That said, the fact that Kenvue announced a dividend this early in its story is a good sign, showing commitment to rewarding shareholders.

And in Kenvue's recent earnings call, the company said returning cash to shareholders is one of the four pillars of its capital allocation strategy. That's another clear signal that dividends are a priority for the company.

A higher yield than the S&P 500

Kenvue announced an annual dividend of $0.80 a share, representing a dividend yield of 3.98%, which is considerably higher than the yield of the S&P 500.

S&P 500 Dividend Yield Chart

S&P 500 Dividend Yield data by YCharts

The business, as part of J&J, generated cash flow of more than $2 billion annually, so there's reason to be optimistic that Kenvue has what it takes to pay out current dividends and possibly grow them over time.

Why am I confident about Kenvue's dividend growth prospects? Because the company, now operating independently, can gain in efficiency as it develops and sells only consumer health products -- and it can devote all of its resources into growing and improving its product offerings.

As part of J&J, consumer health generated about $14 billion in annual revenue over the past few years. As Kenvue, it should be easier to jump-start growth to push that level higher over time, for the reasons I just mentioned. And as Kenvue increases earnings, it may decide to boost rewards to shareholders too.

Kenvue's confidence

The move to offer a dividend right away "reflects the confidence we have in our ability to deliver profitable growth over the long term while returning cash to shareholders," chief financial officer Paul Ruh said in Kenvue's earnings call.

So, let's get back to our question: Could Kenvue follow in the path of J&J and become a top dividend stock? It's very possible. The company has expressed its interest in rewarding shareholders, launched a dividend right out of the gate, and has a history of solid cash flow and revenue thanks to a strong portfolio of products.

All of this means the elements for dividend strength are in place. So, if you're looking for a potential dividend winner to add to your portfolio, and a company that may progressively grow earnings too, Kenvue is a great stock to buy today.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

three investors meet at table in office
Is Kenvue Stock Too Pricey to Buy?
 A piggy bank with a coin in it surrounded by fall leaves.
3 Best Stocks to Buy in September and Hold Forever
 dividend income
1 Brand-New Dividend Stock Income Investors Won't Want to Miss
 dividends
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
 Woman looking at OTC meds
A New Stock Is About to Join the S&P 500. Does History Show That Buying It Now Could Pay Off?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's Much-Anticipated Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Announced
Bull and Bear
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 93% and 127%, According to Wall Street
GettyImages-1304729177
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for a Lifetime

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services