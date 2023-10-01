Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist

By Royston Yang – Oct 1, 2023 at 6:02AM

Key Points

  • Adobe is a software-as-a-service company that incorporates artificial intelligence to boost its service capabilities.
  • Domino’s Pizza is one of the world's largest pizza chains and continues to grow its network of stores worldwide.
  • Tractor Supply Company is the U.S.'s largest rural lifestyle retailer and has demonstrated steady growth in both earnings and dividends over the years.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here are three stocks displaying strong growth prospects that can lift your portfolio's value higher.

Investing involves parking money in strong, well-managed stocks to see it grow steadily into a larger sum over time. You need patience and tenacity to allow your investments to compound your money so you can enjoy a comfortable nest egg when you're ready to retire. To do so, there are two things you need to do.

One is to sock away money in growth stocks that can see their value rise in years and decades as they grow their earnings and cash flows. The other is to build up a stream of dividends by investing in dividend stocks to enjoy a flow of passive income.

Hence, you must look for stocks that have a mix of both attributes within your portfolio. Growth stocks need to have a long growth runway and possess sustainable catalysts that allow for multi-year growth. As for dividend stocks, you should look for a long track record of rising dividends and companies with strong, durable franchises that can enable them to continue their payments in the future.

With the above attributes in mind, I am confident that smart investors will find these three stocks attractive for their investment portfolios.

Person driving tractor.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Adobe

Adobe (ADBE 1.04%) is a diversified software company that offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for delivering digital experiences. Its Document, Creative, and Experience Cloud products are used by a wide variety of customers for design, customer relationship management, and marketing campaigns, among other uses.

Adobe saw its subscription revenue shoot up from $11.6 billion in fiscal 2020 (the company has a Nov. 30 year-end) to $16.4 billion in fiscal 2022. Total revenue rose in tandem from $12.9 billion to $17.6 billion over the same period. Net income, however, weakened from $5.3 billion to $4.8 billion, principally due to higher tax provisions. Free cash flow remained strong and rose steadily from $5.3 billion in fiscal 2020 to $7.4 billion in fiscal 2022. 

Adobe announced record revenue for its fiscal 2023 third quarter as the software company infused artificial intelligence (AI) into a variety of products. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue increased by 10% year over year (YOY) to $14.4 billion, while net income increased by the same proportion to $3.9 billion.

In July, Adobe launched Firefly, its family of creative generative AI models, to enable users to generate both text and images in their native language with support in over 100 languages. Firefly has been integrated into Adobe's Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator products, while another of its generative AI products, Adobe Sensei, has been incorporated into its Experience Cloud platform. These AI-infused products should make Adobe's suite of products even stickier for customers and will help the company attract more customers to its platform.

Adobe intends to host its Investor Day on Oct. 10 to discuss its strategy and demonstrate its roadmap for AI and its other products.

2. Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza (DPZ -0.92%) is one of the largest pizza chains in the world, with more than 20,000 stores in more than 90 markets. The food and beverage company did well throughout the pandemic as it continued to grow its revenue and open stores around the world.

Revenue rose from $4.1 billion in 2020 to $4.5 billion in 2022, but net income fell from $491.3 million to $452.3 million over the same period because of higher cost of goods sold amid supply chain snarls. Domino's store count, however, increased from 17,644 in 2020 to 19,880 in 2022, with an addition of an average of 1,000 stores internationally every year. Importantly, the business generated positive free cash flow in all three years, and saw its annual dividend rise from $3.12 per share in 2020 to $4.40 per share in 2022. 

The positive momentum has carried on into 2023, with the company reporting a strong first-half result. Although revenue dipped slightly by 1% YOY to $2 billion, gross profit inched up 5% YOY to $790 million, while net income rose 11% YOY to $214.2 million. Domino's Pizza also saw its free cash flow soar 85% YOY to $204.3 million, supporting the 10% YOY increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.21 per share. Same-store sales growth for both its U.S. and international stores came in positive at 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively, for the first half of 2023.

The global quick-service restaurant pizza industry is worth $81 billion and is growing at low to mid-single digits, offering Domino's Pizza ample opportunity to grow its market share and presence. The company also recently enhanced its loyalty program to offer customers more opportunities to earn and redeem points across all its outlets, helping to strengthen customer loyalty as it seeks to open more stores around the world. 

3. Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO -0.18%) touts itself as America's largest rural lifestyle retailer. The company operates close to 2,200 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. It also owns and operates pet supply retailer Petsense, which has 192 stores in 23 states.

Tractor Supply has demonstrated steady growth throughout the pandemic years as more people tended to their farms and homes during this period. Revenue rose from $10.6 billion in 2020 to $14.2 billion in 2022, with net income surging by 45% over the same period to $1.1 billion. The annual dividend has also more than doubled, from $1.50 in 2020 to $3.68 in 2022 as the business generated positive free cash flow in all three years. 

The positive momentum carried on into 2023, with Tractor Supply reporting an 8% YOY increase in revenue to $7.5 billion for the first six months of this year. Operating income rose 5% YOY to $803.8 million, while net income inched up 4% YOY to $604.3 million. The quarterly dividend continued to rise, going from $0.92 per share in 2022 to $1.03 per share this year.

The business continued to churn out positive free cash flow, and management announced a new long-term target of 3,000 stores in the U.S. with plans to increase annual new store openings to 90 per year (previously 80).

CEO Hal Lawton believes the company has significant growth potential in a sector with a total addressable market of more than $180 billion. Tractor Supply's loyalty program Neighbor's Club is also seeing strong traction with the addition of more than 5 million customers in the past year. The program ended Q2 2023 with more than 31 million members, a sharp jump of around 10 million members over the past two years.

Royston Yang has positions in Adobe and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe and Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool recommends Tractor Supply and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

learning computer women STEM
Adobe Stock: Bear vs. Bull
 Investor at home looking at multiple charts.
Up 52% This Year, Is Adobe Stock Still a Good Buy?
 GettyImages-921032908
The 2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
 looking at watch time early late
3 Green Flags for Adobe's Future
 Investor studying chart5
Will Adobe Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's Much-Anticipated Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Announced
Bull and Bear
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 93% and 127%, According to Wall Street
GettyImages-1304729177
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for a Lifetime

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services