Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Wall Street Expects Medical Properties Trust Stock to Rise by 82%: Here's Why I Disagree

By Alex Carchidi – Oct 1, 2023 at 9:37AM

Key Points

  • Medical Properties Trust is facing an unmanageable debt load.
  • Wall Street analysts are predicting a prompt and vigorous turnaround.
  • It's unclear what mechanism could drive such a change of fortunes.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In my view, the chances of this REIT outperforming the market are close to zero.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW 4.21%) has seen its shares fall by 48% this year -- and by 79% from their early 2022 peak. Yet, analysts on Wall Street have extremely high expectations for the healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). On average, those that cover the company see its stock rising by 82% within the next 12 months. I don't think that estimate will prove to be correct. Here's why. 

Scaling down doesn't make for upward share prices

The crux of the problem with Medical Properties Trust is that it's stuck between a rock and a hard place, with massive debts coming due and not enough ability to pay them down. As a REIT, it makes money (in theory) by buying hospital and clinical properties using debt, then renting that space out for a higher annual return than its debt servicing costs.

When things are working as planned, its rental income is larger than its loan payments, and it can pass some of the extra cash on to investors via the dividend while retaining the rest to save up to purchase additional properties, or by paying down its non-current debt ahead of time. 

But things aren't working as planned. Medical Properties Trust has more than $10 billion in debt, all of which is due within the next eight years. Its trailing 12-month cash from operations was $607 million, and it paid $698 million in dividends in the same period. If its cash from operations metric held steady through 2031, and the REIT paid 100% of it toward its debt in that time, it would end up retiring less than $5 billion of its $10 billion-plus debt load.

Even if it slashed its dividend to zero, massively pumping up its cash from operations, then paid all of that toward its debt for the next eight years, it'd still just barely be able to pay it off. And shareholders would be left holding the bag in the meantime, as the company wouldn't be able to expand at all. 

Management recognizes that the debt load is a threat, but its options are limited. They've already cut the dividend sharply, but that won't be enough to solve Medical Properties Trust's problems. It only has $324 million of cash and equivalents on hand. Any new debt that it takes out will almost certainly be at a higher interest rate than its older debt due to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, which means its rate of return on investments will need to be even higher than it already is to break even. 

Furthermore, it's being forced to sell its properties to generate more cash to pay off its loans, the bulk of which are due before 2027. But with fewer income-generating assets, its rent collections drop. Take a look at this chart:

MPW Revenue (TTM) Chart

MPW Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

Does that look to you like the financial performance of a stock that's going to rise 82% in 12 months? 

The coming years could bring more troubles

Another complication is that due to now-higher interest rates, the REIT probably won't be able to refinance its debt anytime soon. Nor will the recent dividend cut be sufficient to stabilize its finances unless all of its growth activities are brought to a standstill for years, as shown by the prior calculations.

But Medical Properties Trust isn't hitting pause. It's still moving forward with new investments and pursuing development projects, even as it's selling off other holdings and downsizing. In the last 12 months, it issued more than $198 million in debt, the proceeds of which were likely largely used to pay off earlier-dated loans.

That doesn't mean Wall Street's estimates are guaranteed to be false. Via some combination of a bold restructuring plan, new leadership, or a deus ex machina of some kind, it could somehow impress the market enough to send its shares flying. But I'd bet against it. There's no way you'd get me to buy this stock as matters stand right now.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Stock chart going down with man
Is Right Now the Perfect Time to Buy This 9.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock?
 A couple of investors looking at a series of charts.
Medical Properties' Short Interest Has Skyrocketed This Year: Is a Short Squeeze Coming?
 A nurses station at a hospital.
Why a Dividend Cut for Medical Properties Trust Could Be Good News for Investors
 investor expresses regret
1 Tiny Number That Spells Big Trouble for Medical Properties Trust Stock
 Receptionists at a hospital.
If You Invested $10,000 in Medical Properties Trust 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's Much-Anticipated Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Announced
Young couple, writing, laptop
3 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar More Than 40% Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
social security wood blocks pen
1 Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That You Might Like, Too

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services