Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Boeing Stock Slumped in September, Here's Why

By Lee Samaha – Oct 4, 2023 at 9:31AM

Key Points

  • A manufacturing quality issue is threatening its 737 delivery targets this year.
  • Ongoing issues in key defense programs are causing problems at Boeing.
  • The stock still looks a good value based on management's near and medium-term guidance, but investors need to hear the company is on track to meet it.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The aerospace and defense giant is struggling to meet its targets in 2023.

What happened

Share prices of aerospace and defense giant Boeing (BA 0.58%) declined 14.4% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop was a reaction to CFO Brian West's disappointing presentation at the Jefferies Industrial Conference in early September. In a nutshell, the presentation highlighted the threats to Boeing's near- and medium-term guidance.

The two most essential things this airline stock can do to convince investors it's on the right track is to demonstrate it will hit its airplane delivery targets and overcome its margin issues in its defense business. Unfortunately, West's presentation raised doubts over both.

So what

Starting with the Boeing commercial airplanes (BCA) segment and focusing on its key 737 narrowbody, Boeing has a target of 400-450 deliveries of 737s in 2023, and its medium-term target is to reach a production rate of 50 a month at some point in between 2025 and 2026.

Unfortunately, West told investors he expects the company will hit the low end of the 2023 range. In addition, he told investors to expect about 70 deliveries of 737s in the third quarter, so by my calculations, Boeing needs to deliver 114-164 planes in the fourth quarter to hit its guidance range. Those figures, which imply a monthly rate of 38-55 deliveries, would be an ask at the best of times. However, they are even more questionable given the need to fix a manufacturing issue on fuselages being supplied by Spirit AeroSystems

As for the ongoing issues in the Boeing space, defense & security (BDS) segment, West spoke of "new pressure" on some of its problematic fixed-price defense programs and problems ongoing on legacy defense programs. As such, both BCA and BDS are expected to have negative profit margins in the third quarter. 

A worried investor looking at her phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The decline in stock price is pretty much investors bracing themselves for a potentially disappointing third-quarter earnings report coming up in a few weeks. Investors tend to price stocks based on management's guidance, and the failure to achieve the two things outlined above -- meet commercial near- and medium-term airplane delivery targets and overcome problematic issues on fixed-price defense programs -- implies a reduction in earnings expectations. 

In this context, the stock price decline is understandable. That said, the decline has left the stock looking at a good value based on current guidance. So if Boeing can get the job done on both issues and convince investors it's still on track, then the stock has upside potential.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

aerospace stocks to buy in 2023
Better Buy: Boeing vs. RTX
 GettyImages-1366382383
Boeing Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 YouTube Thumbnails (16)
4 of the Best Stocks to Buy in October 2023
 3D illustration of Space Launch System launching from its pad
NASA to Taxpayers: The Boeing/Lockheed Space Launch System Is "Unaffordable"
 Investor looking ahead to 2023
Here's What Boeing's Big News Means for Investors

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
468%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/04/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in October and 1 to Avoid
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
GettyImages-156642859
Massive News for Tesla Stock and Rivian Stock Investors

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services