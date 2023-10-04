Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Here's the Latest Must-See News From These 2 Dow Jones Stocks

By Dan Caplinger – Oct 4, 2023 at 11:30AM

Key Points

  • The Dow has struggled lately, but some investors expect a rebound.
  • Intel will break off its programmable-solutions unit as a separate business.
  • Apple was downgraded by a Wall Street analyst company.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Markets are showing signs of trying to rebound Wednesday morning.

Investors have had to deal with some tough times lately, and even the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.01%) hasn't been immune to the forces acting on the stock market. On Wednesday morning, however, the Dow briefly saw a bit of a bounce, opening slightly higher after dealing with steep declines in recent days. Yet even the early gains seemed tenuous.

The 30 companies in the Dow Jones Industrials are among the largest in the world, and you can find several tech stocks within the Dow. Two of those stocks made news on Wednesday morning, as Intel (INTC 0.04%) announced a restructuring, while Apple (AAPL 0.36%) got some downbeat comments from stock analysts. Here's what you need to know.

Intel looks to break off a piece of its business

Shares of Intel were up about 1% early Wednesday. The semiconductor pioneer said late Tuesday that it would look to separate one of its business units from the rest of the company, with the intent of eventually creating a new publicly traded stock for those interested in the unit.

Intel said it would separate its programmable solutions group (PSG) into a stand-alone business. In Intel's view, the move will more effectively give PSG the autonomy and flexibility it needs in order to compete among other providers of field programmable gate arrays and other programmable products.

Already, PSG serves customers in the data center, communications, industrial, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries, and programmable solutions are becoming ever more important as technological innovation moves forward.

As part of the move, executive vice president Sandra Rivera will become the CEO of the PSG business. The semiconductor company expects PSG to operate independently as of Jan. 1, although it is likely to take longer for the two businesses to separate themselves fully from each other.

Currently, Intel believes it will do an initial public offering of the PSG business within the next two to three years, but it might also look to bring on institutional investors in the interim to accelerate PSG's growth while it remains as a privately held business.

Intel appears to be focusing heavily on making its existing businesses more appealing to investors. That's laudable, but Intel also needs to make sure it doesn't get left behind as many of its semiconductor rivals home in on huge demand for AI chips in the rush to capitalize on artificial intelligence.

Apple gets a downgrade

Elsewhere, shares of Apple were little changed Wednesday morning. The consumer electronics company has seen its stock fall about 12% since the beginning of August, and members of the Wall Street community appear to be losing confidence in the company's ability to keep growing at the pace they would like to see.

The downgrade came from KeyBanc Capital Markets, which cut its rating on the stock from overweight to sector weight. The primary motivation for the downgrade was rising concern about Apple's ability to keep generating revenue growth.

The launch of the iPhone 15 has faced a few hitches, and macroeconomic pressures in key markets like the U.S. could weigh on consumer demand for high-priced electronics more broadly. KeyBanc is also skeptical that current iPhone users will upgrade to the 15 models.

KeyBanc isn't the only Wall Street analyst company that's nervous about Apple's near-term sales. The combination of questionable demand and some potential issues with production throughput is particularly challenging, and few see the iPhone 15 as incorporating major changes with must-have features.

Apple's longer-term prospects arguably depend more on getting users to adopt its associated services than on its hardware sales. Nevertheless, that's a transition that will take a long time to play out. In the interim, you can expect further share-price volatility as sales figures come out.

Dan Caplinger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Semiconductor board GettyImages-1141230722
These 2 Stocks Chipped Away at the Nasdaq Friday
 person in front of multiple computer screens looking at stock graphs
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?
 person looking at their laptop worried
Should You Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?
 Generic downward stock move2
Economic Concerns and Intel Pushed The Dow Jones Down Today
 Autonomous vehicle gettyimages-1003535728
Intel Jumps, but This EV Stock Is Really on the Comeback Trail

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
468%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/04/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in October and 1 to Avoid
GettyImages-156642859
Massive News for Tesla Stock and Rivian Stock Investors

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services