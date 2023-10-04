Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Nike Beat Expectations in Q1, but There Are 3 Red Flags Investors Shouldn't Ignore

By David Jagielski – Oct 4, 2023 at 8:05AM

Key Points

  • Nike's business is slowing down, and its revenue grew just 2% last quarter.
  • Although its bottom line beat expectations, pre-tax profits still fell 10%.
  • The company's financials could come under more pressure as its inventory levels remain high.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An earnings beat isn't enough of a reason to make this struggling stock a good buy.

Athletic apparel company Nike (NKE 0.56%) delivered a positive earnings report last week that beat analysts' expectations. Earnings per share of $0.95 came in higher than Wall Street's $0.75 consensus. But simply outperforming expectations doesn't mean the company is immune to the current macroeconomic conditions and it'll be smooth sailing for the business as other retailers struggle.

While the stock is down 19% year to date, here's why investors should think twice before buying the dip.

1. Digital sales growth wasn't strong

An encouraging source of growth in previous periods was Nike's digital sales numbers. For fiscal 2023, which ended May 31, the apparel company reported Nike brand digital growth of 24%. And Nike direct revenue rose 14% (or 20% when excluding the impact of foreign currency).

Digital and direct sales numbers are important as they come with better margins. But in the company's fiscal 2024 first quarter (ended Aug. 31), Nike direct revenue was up only 6% year over year, and digital sales rose just 2%. That's a steep drop in those key growth rates.

Total sales of $12.9 billion were also up only 2%, extending an ongoing streak of declining quarterly growth for the company.

NKE Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

Data by YCharts.

2. Inventory of $8.7 billion remains high

Nike and other retailers have been dealing with elevated inventory levels for a while now, and that remains a problem today. While inventories in the fiscal first quarter were down 10% year over year, they were higher than the $8.5 billion Nike reported three months ago. And they remain well above the company's 5-year average:

NKE Inventories (Quarterly) Chart

Data by YCharts.

This is problematic because it means there will likely be a continued need for Nike to increase discounts to get its products moving. And that can shrink its already thinning margins.

3. Gross margins of 44% could go lower

Nike's gross margins bounced back a bit last quarter, but they are still lower than where they were a few quarters ago.

NKE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) Chart

Data by YCharts.

Elevated inventory levels and slowing direct-to-consumer growth may lead to even worse margins in the quarters ahead. If that happens, that could put a strain on Nike's bottom line.

Nike isn't worth the premium

Shares of Nike have been falling this year, but at close to 30 times earnings, the stock is still trading as if it were growing at a high rate. That isn't the case, and it could be a while before it gets back to generating stronger sales numbers. The resumption of student loan payments this month also presents a new headwind for the company and its premium products.

Nike's pre-tax profits totaled $1.6 billion last quarter and declined 10% year over year. Although earnings beat Wall Street's expectations, that doesn't mean Nike has become a good buy or that its profits are truly rising. There are still plenty of red flags for investors to consider, and as long as they remain, investors should stay on the sidelines and avoid this overpriced retail stock.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty - person feeling worried looking at a laptop
I Love Nike's Long-Term Prospects, but I Also Can't Ignore Its Near-Term Challenges
 saving money growth investing
2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever
 risk reward graph bulleye target low risk high reqard
2 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Down 31% and 26% to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
 about-nike-seenitall-film-hero
Why Nike Stock Popped Today
 person running outside
Is It Time to Buy This Forever Stock on the Dip?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
468%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/04/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in October and 1 to Avoid
retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
GettyImages-156642859
Massive News for Tesla Stock and Rivian Stock Investors
Buy Low Sell High Stock Market Chart Investing Retirement Getty
Meet the Nearly 9%-Yielding Dividend Stock Wall Street Hates That I've Quadrupled My Position in Recently

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services