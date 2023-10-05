Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Chewy Stock Plunged 24% Last Month

By Jon Quast – Oct 5, 2023 at 4:43PM

Key Points

  • Right now, Chewy is only growing because consumers are spending more on average, but that might be about to change.
  • One analyst downgraded the company's near-term outlook, but ultimately gave the stock a long-term vote of confidence.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The long-term prospects may be brighter than the near-term challenges.

What happened

Shares of pet e-commerce company Chewy (CHWY 0.77%) plunged 23.9% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. And while there wasn't any one thing driving its steady slide during the month, there were a few contributing factors.

For starters, the S&P 500 was down almost 5% in September, which is a substantial drop from a single month. For this reason, many stocks were down, including Chewy.

Additionally, investors appear to be thinking about the economy in general. According to The Conference Board's latest report on Sept. 26, consumer confidence is falling, and consumers say their current financial situations are getting worse. That's potentially bad news for a business like Chewy, which relies on discretionary purchases.

Finally, Chewy's management launched a mixed shelf offering on Sept. 15. A shelf offering gives the company flexibility to raise cash at its discretion in a variety of ways. But it doesn't say how much it plans to raise or when. While this could potentially be a good thing for shareholders, perhaps investors didn't like the lack of details.

So what

For evidence that the market is concerned about the economy, consider commentary from Wall Street analyst Rupesh Parikh of Oppenheimer. According to MarketWatch, Parikh downgraded Chewy stock from a buy rating to a hold rating on Sept. 20, citing weakness in consumer spend for pet food.

Parikh said the decline in spend for pet food was due to the "challenging backdrop," which is a common way for an analyst to talk about macroeconomic conditions.

Talk of a slowing economy and challenged consumer spend for pet food could impact any number of companies. But investors may be particularly jumpy when it comes to Chewy. 

Here's why: In the second quarter of 2023, Chewy's net sales per active customer were $530 on a trailing-12-month basis. That was up 14.7% year over year, which is great. However, it accounted for the entirety of the company's top-line growth in Q2.

In other words, Chewy is failing to attract new customers. Therefore, it's relying on those customers to spend more. However, if those customers pull back on spending -- as Parikh believes they already are -- it could see its sales drop. No wonder the market may be a bit uneasy when it comes to Chewy stock.

Now what

Wall Street provides stock ratings based on a short-term outlook. Even when downgrading Chewy stock, Parikh said that the company still has good "long-term prospects." And considering the stock market can gyrate unpredictably over the near term, finding companies like Chewy with great long-term prospects is a sound strategy.

I agree when it comes to Chewy's long-term outlook. The company has built an impressive pet e-commerce business in the U.S. that is profitable. It has growth opportunities that can eventually help the top line. And maybe it has ideas that can be funded from the shelf offering.

Therefore, September's drop may be a gift for patient investors.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Person smiles with dog in an outdoor setting
Down 85%, Here's Why the Market Is Wrong About Chewy
 dog pet fun play
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Chewy Stock
 Wall Street
Wall Street Is Bullish on These 3 Top Stocks: Are They a Buy?
 happy person with dog pet
Where Will Chewy Stock Be in 3 Years?
 couple with dog pet
Better Bargain Stock: Dollar General vs. Chewy

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
friends restaurant group out to eat eating food
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Now?
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services