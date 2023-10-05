Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Did Nvidia Shares Drop 12% in September

By Ryan Downie – Oct 5, 2023 at 8:33AM

Key Points

  • Nvidia's valuation has climbed steadily throughout the year thanks to strong earnings results and improving industry conditions.
  • Macro data and the Fed's most recent commentary spelled trouble for growth stocks last month, pushing down on valuations.
  • Rumors also swirled about weaker demand for semiconductors in AI applications, though fears may be overblown.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nvidia's high valuation opened the door to volatility driven by macroeconomic conditions.

What happened

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA 1.20%) fell 11.9% in September, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The chipmaker powerhouse suffered from a combination of troublesome rumors and difficult market conditions that weighed on semiconductor stocks and the tech sector in general. There wasn't major news about Nvidia last month, but its expensive valuation exposed the stock to volatility.

So what

Nvidia shares charged higher after an excellent quarterly earnings report in August. Investors were wowed by the company's revenue growth, which exploded 101% over the prior year and 88% over the prior quarter. That crushed Wall Street's forecasts, which were already bullish as the semiconductor industry leaned into a cyclical recovery. Nvidia outpaced its peers thanks to surging demand for its products, which are widely used in artificial intelligence and data center applications. Those happen to be some of the hottest topics among investors right now.

IT professional connecting graphics processor units to a security camera.

Image source: Getty Images.

Superior performance and exposure to AI-fueled investor optimism, and it may have pushed the stock's valuation into unsustainable territory. Nvidia's forward PE ratio climbed above 45, making it vulnerable to a pullback if investment sentiment soured.

NVDA Chart

NVDA data by YCharts

That's exactly what happened in September, which was a "risk off" month. Major indexes dropped, with losses among growth stocks and the tech sector outpacing the market as a whole. Investor fears about slowing economic activity are ticking higher, and the Fed's hawkish September commentary dashed hopes that interest rate cuts could be around the corner. It sounds like the central bank will keep interest rates for the foreseeable future in an effort to combat inflation, and that's likely to create a difficult growth environment.

Unsurprisingly, that's bad news for growth stocks in the short term. High rates and slow growth usually go hand-in-hand with lower valuations in the equity market. Nvidia's valuation ratios were fairly high for a relatively mature company of that scale, even if it does have impressive sales growth catalysts.

That combined poorly with alarming rumors that came out last month. Some people are casting doubt on the demand for Nvidia's data center and AI products, and a slowdown in that market would crush the stock's most important growth catalyst right now. Channel checks suggest that these rumors could be unfounded, but bearish whispers can still cause damage in these situations.

Now what

Nvidia is a classic example of long-term potential combined with short term risk. The stock is more expensive relative to sales and earnings than most of the other largest companies by market cap. Investors have to pay that premium because Nvidia has more promising growth drivers, but it requires a leap of faith that the company will realize its potential over the next few years. That makes the stock more susceptible to losses when the market drops or if the company's growth narrative is challenged.

Nvidia's valuation still leaves room for big long-term returns, so bullish investors shouldn't be scared. However, it's still a higher-risk proposition than many of its peers. Buyers need to make sure that this stock is part of a portfolio allocation that's aligned with their risk tolerance and investment time horizon.

Ryan Downie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Income and growth financial chart
Is Nvidia Stock About to Do the Unthinkable?
 microchip technology computer chip data processing
What Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Chip Updates
 statistic_id1365145_global-artificial-intelligence-market-size-2021-2030 (2)
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
 GettyImages-1282648727
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?
 data center infrastructure information technology
Did Microsoft Just Give a Big Hint That Nvidia's Remarkable Run Could Soon Be Over?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in October and 1 to Avoid

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services