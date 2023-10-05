Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Lamb Weston Stock Jumped on Thursday

By John Ballard – Oct 5, 2023 at 1:08PM

Key Points

  • Lamb Weston reported strong sales and earnings growth last quarter.
  • Management raised full-year earnings guidance.
  • The company is positioning itself for more growth over the long term.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This key McDonald's supplier is demonstrating exceptional pricing power.

What happened

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW 9.34%) were up 8.6% as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company announced strong results for the fiscal first quarter ending Aug. 27. 

The frozen potato supplier said net sales grew 48% year over year partly boosted by acquisitions. Moreover, adjusted earnings per share more than doubled from $0.78 a year ago to $1.63. The strong performance caused management to raise its full-year earnings forecast. 

So what

The company's sales got a boost from higher prices implemented last year. Excluding the favorable impact of acquisitions, organic (adjusted) sales volumes were still in line with management's expectations. 

The positive outcome from the price increases is a great indicator that Lamb Weston has a reputation for delivering quality food products that are not easily replaceable. Management didn't report any negative consequences from the pricing actions taken last year. McDonald's is a top customer, making up 11% of total sales in fiscal 2021.  

Solid pricing power has helped Lamb Weston offset higher costs due to inflation. Sales volume was down 8% in the quarter but that mostly reflected management's decision to exit low-margin business lines. 

Now what

The stock only returned 35% over the last five years, but all those gains have come in just the last two years. With the stock trading at a slightly below-average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7, it could be a relatively undervalued growth stock right now. Easing inflationary pressures should become growth tailwinds over the next few years.

In the near term, management sees the potato crop in line with historical averages, and the company is also starting up a new facility in China this month. 

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

lw stock lamb weston stock french fries
Lamb Weston Stock Is Benefiting From Consumers' Love Affair With French Fries
 20_08_04 A person with a notebook in a farm field with farm equipment working in the background _GettyImages-1148006026
Why Lamb Weston Stock Jumped 13.5% at the Open Today
 French fries and salt.
Here's Why Lamb Weston Stock Sank Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 potatoes lamb weston getty
Why Lamb Weston Stock Is Falling 11% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
friends restaurant group out to eat eating food
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Now?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services