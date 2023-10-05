Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Lucid, Fisker, and Canoo Stocks Got Hit Today

By Rich Smith – Oct 5, 2023 at 4:46PM

Key Points

  • Rivian announced Thursday it will raise $1.5 billion in a debt offering as it continues burning $1.5 billion or more each quarter.
  • Lucid, Fisker, and Canoo are all burning lots of cash too.
  • Lucid still has more cash than debt on its books, but perhaps not for long.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The electric vehicle price war continues, and cash-burning players are under fire.

What happened

Bad news from luxury electric truckmaker Rivian Automotive (RIVN -22.88%) hurt shares of its electric vehicle (EV) peers on the stock market Thursday morning, sending Lucid (LCID -7.19%) stock down by as much as 9.5%, subtracting 7.4% from Fisker (FSR -4.27%), and torpedoing Canoo (GOEV 3.23%) to the tune of 7%.

The good news is that these losses moderated as the day progressed. By the time markets closed for the day, Lucid had clawed its way back to only a 7.3% loss, Fisker was off by 4.3%, and Canoo somehow ended up in the green -- up 3.2% for the session.

So what

But what was it, exactly, that Rivian said that spooked electric vehicle investors in the first place?

As my fellow Fool contributor Howard Smith reported Thursday morning, Rivian has announced plans to raise $1.5 billion through a convertible debt offering to reinflate its bank account, which has shrunk from more than $18 billion in the immediate aftermath of its IPO to just $9.1 billion today -- a decrease of almost 50% over the space of about six quarters, or about $1.5 billion in cash burn per quarter.

Rivian stock plummeted on the news, which is entirely understandable -- after all, the company basically admitted that it's living the corporate version of paycheck to paycheck, and must use its corporate credit card to fund its losses one quarter at a time. But why would this bad news from Rivian worry investors in EV companies that are not named "Rivian?"

Now what

Because they're in exactly the same situation -- or likely to be there soon. According to the latest data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Lucid stock burned through $3.7 billion over the last year, and $900 million last quarter alone. Fisker's cash burn rate was $636 million for the last 12 months, and $219 million for the last quarter. Canoo burned $358 million in 12 months, and $78 million in the last quarter.

Both Fisker and Canoo already have more debt than cash on their balance sheets. And at the rate Lucid is burning cash, it could be right there with them, in a net-debt position, in less than a year.

Of the three, Lucid is at least taking steps to bring in more cash by boosting sales. On Thursday, it announced that it will debut a new, lower-priced luxury EV model -- the Lucid Air Pure Rear-Wheel Drive -- bargain-priced at $77,400 (in contrast to the $100,000-plus price tags of its existing models), in response to Tesla's announcement this week that it will sell a standard range rear-wheel drive Model Y for ... $45,630. But it's not clear that having EV companies race each other to the bottom by offering lower prices will necessarily be good for anyone's bottom lines. And of course, it's not clear that Lucid's lower-cost offering will be able to compete with Tesla's lower-end offering that's priced $30,000 cheaper.    

Until these companies prove they can follow in Tesla's tire tracks and build profitable businesses, investors have to anticipate they will imitate Rivian in selling more shares and taking on more debt to raise the cash they need.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Hand holding a charger plugged into an electric vehicle
Why Electric Vehicle Stocks Like Lucid Group Shot Higher Today
 GettyImages-514922942
Where Will Lucid Motors Stock Be in 5 Years?
 lucid-air-sapphire-dynamic-front
Why Lucid Group Stock Tumbled This Week
 Home Solar and EV Charging
Will Lucid Flame Out in the EV Battle?
 Untitled design (1)
Best Stocks to Buy: Rivian Stock vs. Lucid Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
friends restaurant group out to eat eating food
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Now?
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services