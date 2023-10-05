Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Rivian Stock Crashed Thursday

By Howard Smith – Oct 5, 2023 at 10:43AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Rivian had more than $10 billion in cash entering the third quarter. The amount it burned through shocked investors.

What happened

Rivian Automotive (RIVN -17.31%) has been a Wall Street darling among stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector recently. Going into today's trading session, Rivian shares were up an astounding 54% over the last six months. 

But the stock is getting slammed today. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian shares had tumbled by 17.2%. 

So what

The crash came after the company provided preliminary financial results for the third quarter. Investors reading between the lines were disappointed, and that disappointment was reinforced by another announcement that Rivian was planning to sell $1.5 billion in convertible debt.

It's not uncommon for stocks to drop after convertible bond sales are announced. After all, it potentially adds common shares that would dilute existing shareholders. In this case investors are likely more worried about how it relates to what's going on in the business. Rivian reported $10.2 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet as of June 30. But in the new filing, the company showed that it burned through more than $1 billion in cash in the third quarter, which ended with $9.1 billion on the balance sheet. 

Now what

Rivian had previously announced its vehicle production and delivery data for the third quarter. So investors already had a pretty good idea of how much revenue was generated in the quarterly period. The range it provided in the filing did indeed fall in line with analyst expectations. 

But the cash burn and subsequent bond sale has certainly increased investor anxiety today. Many had likely believed that Rivian had a sufficient cash pile to reach positive cash flow from its operations. That seems in doubt now, and the rate of cash burn surprised investors. Look for more details when the company reports its full third-quarter results and answers analyst questions on Nov. 7.

Howard Smith has positions in Rivian Automotive. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Rivian R1T. IS Rivian
Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back Big-Time Wednesday
 2022 Rivian R1S Driveway
Why EVs and Auto Stocks Are Taking It on the Chin Today
 GettyImages-1251218290 (1)
Where Will Rivian Stock Be in 5 Years?
 Rivian R1T. IS Rivian
Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped on Friday
 A person with a baby charging an electric car.
Better Buy: Rivian vs. Lucid Group Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
Buffett17 TMF
2 Magnificent Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 42% and 89% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services