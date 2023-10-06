Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why AT&T Stock Fell Today

By Steve Symington – Oct 6, 2023 at 4:33PM

Key Points

  • AT&T is reportedly exploring options to divest its 70% stake in DirecTV.
  • The telecom giant co-owns DirecTV through a joint venture with private equity firm TPG formed in 2021 and has the option to sell after July 31, 2024.
  • The move would allow AT&T to refocus on its core wireless and broadband businesses.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

AT&T is considering whether to sell its 70% stake in DirecTV. Here's what investors need to know.

What happened

Shares of AT&T (T -0.70%) fell as much as 6% early Friday, then settled to close down around 2.7% following a report that the company is weighing whether to divest its stake in DirecTV next year.

So what

According to Bloomberg, AT&T has begun exploring options to divest its 70% ownership stake in DirecTV once it's legally able to do so. The telecommunications giant co-owns DirecTV along with private equity firm TPG through a joint venture formed in 2021. DirecTV was valued at around $16 billion at the time, and the terms of that joint venture included a three-year commitment giving AT&T the option to sell its stake after July 31, 2024.

AT&T and TPG declined to comment on the news, and DirecTV representatives stated they're not aware of "any such exploration." 

Now what

AT&T could also opt for inaction, continuing the joint venture with its current structure intact. But it's no mystery that DirecTV has struggled to compete with the rise of alternative streaming media platforms, losing around 400,000 customers last quarter to bring its current subscriber count to around 12.4 million. Cash distributions from DirecTV to AT&T consequently declined nearly 30% year over year in the first half of 2023 to $1.885 billion.

AT&T might be keen, then, to maximize the value of its DirecTV stake by selling as soon as it's allowed. This would enable the company to refocus on its core wireless and broadband businesses going forward. While the market may not seem happy that AT&T is willing to divest a shrinking cash cow in DirecTV, I think it might be the best course of action.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

person taking selfie with child
2 Reasons to Buy AT&T Stock, and 2 Reasons to Avoid It
 statistic_id199359_wireless-carrier-operator-subscriber-share-in-the-us-2011-2023
Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?
 Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
5 Genius Safe Stocks to Buy for the 4th Quarter of 2023
 Business people looking at a tablet.
These 14 Words from AT&T's CEO Explain What Needs to Happen Next for the Stock to Recover Fully
 commute leaving for work talking on phone home
Better Dividend Stock: Verizon vs. AT&T

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit for Retirees Aged 62 to 70
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs
GettyImages-1358049863
2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand-Over Fist in October
costco slide 9 - source Costco
Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services