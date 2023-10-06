Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Broadcom Stock Fell 10% in September

By Jeremy Bowman – Updated Oct 6, 2023 at 6:32PM

Key Points

  • Broadcom's revenue growth continues to slow, and it forecast 4% revenue growth in the current quarter.
  • Tech stocks fell broadly in response to rising interest rates.
  • Broadcom has potential in AI, but investors will have to be patient.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Underwhelming guidance and a broader sell-off weighed on the chip stock.

What happened

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO 2.60%) were moving lower last month after the semiconductor designer known for network solutions and other chips offered underwhelming third-quarter results, and the stock responded to rumors that Google could drop it as a supplier.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 10%.

As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell at the beginning of the month and continued to slide from there, responding to the broader sell-off in tech stocks as the Federal Reserve projected that interest rates would stay higher for longer.

AVGO Chart

AVGO data by YCharts.

So what

As you can see from the chart above, Broadcom stock fell 5.5% on Sept. 1 after its Q3 earnings report came with the chip stock down 5.5% on the news.

Broadcom, which some investors see as the chip stock best positioned to take advantage of AI after Nvidia, said that revenue in the quarter rose 5% to $8.88 billion, which edged out the analyst consensus at $8.86 billion.

The company also delivered another round of strong profit with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.8 billion, giving it an EBITDA margin of 65%. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share rose 8% to $10.54, which topped the consensus at $10.42.

CEO Hock Tan said the results were driven by demand from big cloud infrastructure companies for AI clusters in data centers.

While the results were solid relative to expectations, investors were unimpressed with guidance. The company sees revenue of $9.27 billion in Q4 revenue, representing just 3.9% in revenue growth. 

Analyst response to the report was mostly positive, but the stock still sold off as it had already posted strong gains earlier this year, reflecting enthusiasm about its potential in AI.

Later in the month, the stock briefly dropped after The Information reported that Google was considering dropping Broadcom as a tensor processing unit (TPU) server-chip supplier, potentially costing Broadcom billions of revenue.

However, a Google spokesperson told Reuters that there was no change in their engagement with the chip maker. Analysts also saw the move as a negotiation tactic.

Now what

Investors waiting to see an inflection in Broadcom's growth from AI will have to be patient as the overall chip sector is still working its way through a downturn, including an inventory glut and lower prices for some chips.

Still, with its diversification, a promising position in AI, and lack of exposure to weak sectors like PCs, the stock still looks like a good long-term bet, even with its modest growth right now.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Three people debating on stock data information
At Over $800 a Share, Is This Semiconductor Stock a Stock-Split Candidate?
 data center infrastructure information technology
Google Confirms It's a Big Broadcom AI Chip Customer -- But for How Long?
 it's raining money dividends happy investor
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
 tweezers with computer chip
Why Broadcom Stock Was on the Rebound Today
 investor looking at stock chart at home
Why Broadcom Stock Was Down Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit for Retirees Aged 62 to 70
GettyImages-1358049863
2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand-Over Fist in October
Telecom Network City
Why Verizon Stock Dropped 3.3% on Friday
man in specs holding a smartphone
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Down 25% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps 170%

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services