Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Oct 6, 2023 at 2:10PM

Key Points

  • A Walmart exec said new weight-loss drugs were starting to have an impact on grocery sales.
  • Costco makes a majority of its sales from groceries.
  • The stock is expensive, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Fears that Ozempic could cramp the grocery industry seemed to weigh on the stock today.

What happened

Shares of Costco (COST -2.40%) were heading lower today, even as the broad market jumped, overcoming an initial sell-off on a hotter-than-expected September jobs report this morning. The culprit sending Costco shares lower today seemed to be the same one that hit Coca-Cola and Pepsico yesterday.

Investors are fearful that weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are impacting grocery sales. In fact, a Walmart exec told Bloomberg that it was starting to notice an impact from the drugs in an interview published yesterday.

As of 11:49 a.m. ET, Costco was down 3.1%, while Walmart had fallen 3.2% at the same time, and other consumer staples stocks were down, as well.

A parking lot outside of a Costco store

Image source: Costco.

So what

Costco makes a majority of its sales from groceries, so it's not necessarily surprising to see that the retailer might be sensitive to fears that grocery sales could be challenged.

The other major news item today was the strong September jobs report, showing the U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate remained flat at 3.8%. Treasury yields rose on the news, which seemed to impact dividend stocks as it makes bonds more attractive by comparison. However, Costco is a low-yielding dividend stock, though it has a history of distributing generous special dividends.

The jobs report alone seems an unlikely cause for the blue chip stock to fall 3%.

Now what

Costco is viewed as one of the more bulletproof stocks on the market, and rightfully so. Most of its sales come from necessities like groceries, and its membership model also anchors the business in a way that most retailers don't have. The stock is also expensive, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 39, so it's vulnerable to a sell-off, especially if macro-level circumstances change.

It seems too early to determine the impact of drugs like Ozempic on the food and beverage industry, but it's definitely an issue Costco investors should follow. Today's reaction is also a reminder that even so-called "safe stocks" like Costco can have unseen risks.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

warehouse shopper costco shopping
Is This the Single Biggest Bear Argument for Costco Stock?
 costco vs walmart by roic
1 Number That Shows Why Costco Trades at a Premium to Its Competitors
 COST_Sankey_Q42023
Stock Split Watch: 1 Growth Stock Up 157% in 5 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
 costco slide 9 - source Costco
Costco Could Crush Amazon in This Huge Emerging Market
 Costco warehouse wholesale shopping
Costco Isn't Ready to Hike Subscription Fees. Should Investors Be Worried?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit for Retirees Aged 62 to 70
GettyImages-1358049863
2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand-Over Fist in October
Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
My Top Growth Stock to Buy With Just $20 Right Now
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services