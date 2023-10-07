Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 EV Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

By Adam Levy – Oct 7, 2023 at 7:20AM

Key Points

  • BYD's electric vehicle production surpassed Tesla's for the first time last quarter.
  • BYD is taking share in the massive Chinese market while expanding margins.
  • It has a big opportunity to expand internationally.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This EV automaker is making more cars than Tesla.

Move over Tesla (TSLA 0.18%) -- there's a new king of electric vehicles.

BYD (BYDDY 0.91%) produced more fully electric vehicles last quarter than Tesla. The leading U.S. EV maker faced a production bottleneck this summer as it shut down plants to refresh its Model 3 for Europe and China, leading to lower production. And while it still ended up outselling BYD by about 3,000 vehicles, the Chinese automaker is poised to fully take the crown in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Investors interested in electric car stocks should take a pass on Tesla shares. BYD is the stock to buy in October. Here's why.

BYD is an increasingly dominant force in the biggest market

China is the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, and it's growing fast. BYD, though, is growing even faster.

Sales of "new energy vehicles" in China increased 44.1%, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. BYD's sales of fully electric vehicles during that period grew about twice as fast. In other words, BYD is taking market share.

BYD is the leading EV maker in the leading market. Tesla is in second place, but it's growing slower.

And while there are a lot of smaller EV makers vying for their spot in China's large and rapidly growing market, BYD is proving itself a tough king to unseat. It benefits from strong vertical integration, starting as a battery company. Up to 75% of a BYD vehicle's parts are produced in-house, depending on the model. As an EV battery maker, BYD is able to keep costs low and allows for strong operational leverage.

That advantage allows BYD to compete on price. China has seen a lot of automakers slash prices this year, and BYD has managed to follow the crowd. Despite price cuts, the company produced a 139% increase in profits through the first half of the year, far outpacing its strong revenue growth.

Tesla continued the price wars in China in August, slashing prices for both the revamped Model Y and Model 3. That makes BYD's September sales performance all the more impressive.

BYD sees big opportunities in international markets

BYD's next step is international expansion. Its goal is to double the export sales of all its vehicles to 400,000 next year. Exports accounted for just 9% of BYD's total vehicle sales in the third quarter, according to Bloomberg. That's up from just 5% in the second quarter, but there's still a lot of room to grow.

BYD's cars could face some figurative roadblocks on its path. European officials are investigating Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles that may put European manufacturers at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, U.S.-China relations aren't exactly on the best of terms.

To that end, BYD is focused on commercial vehicles, where it sees fewer hurdles. It sees the opportunity to get its foot in the door in the key European and American markets with its technology in vehicles like trucks before expanding to passenger vehicles.

If BYD can crack those markets over the next few years, it'll propel sales of its EVs higher and make it a serious threat to Tesla.

BYD's stock is priced right

The biggest reason BYD is the EV stock to buy right now is because it's priced right.

Shares trade for less than 18 times analysts' consensus earnings for 2024. By comparison, Tesla shares trade for nearly 58 times next year's earnings.

Despite its strong growth potential and ability to produce operating leverage as its EV sales scale, BYD is trading at a lower multiple than the S&P 500. Investors who want in on the electric vehicle trend should think about adding BYD's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) to their portfolio.

Adam Levy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BYD and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1447163303
1 EV Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now (Hint: It's Not Tesla or Rivian)
 Photo of Warren Buffett Smiling 1 TMF May 2014
Should You Buy Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Comapny?
 EV electric vehicle charging station waiting
Why Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Stock Is Trouncing Tesla
 BYD II
Warren Buffett Is Selling BYD Shares. Should You?
 Global market share of electric car manufacturers in the first five months of 2022.
Warren Buffett Is Selling His Favorite Electric Vehicle Stock. Should You?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/07/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit for Retirees Aged 62 to 70
retired woman investing laptop 401K IRA
The Social Security COLA Countdown Is On: Here's How Much Your Increase Is Likely Going to Be
Buffett17 TMF
51% of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Is Invested in This 1 AI Stock
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Second-to-None Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services