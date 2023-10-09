Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

By George Budwell – Oct 9, 2023 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • With bond yields near historic highs in many instances, stock prices have softened at the onset of Q4.
  • Even so, dividend stocks are still likely to outperform most other asset classes in both the short and long terms.
  • AbbVie and Amgen are two defensive-oriented dividend stocks that stand out as strong buys right now.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These two healthcare stocks are reliable passive income vehicles.

Investing in stocks may not look particularly appealing at the moment, given that the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond is offering a near 5% annualized yield. After all, most stocks outside the areas of artificial intelligence and weight-loss care have lost ground over the last two years because of various economic and geopolitical factors, along with a wide swath of investors opting for safer alternatives to stocks like high-yield savings accounts and fixed rate CDs. 

However, history has unequivocally shown that high-quality dividend stocks tend to outperform most other asset classes in the long run. As such, value and income investors probably shouldn't be overly concerned about these short-term obstacles. 

Rolls of U.S. currency lined up in a manner indicating a positive trend.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Which high-quality dividend stocks stand out from the crowd? Biotech heavyweights AbbVie (ABBV 0.81%) and Amgen (AMGN 1.45%) are both working through a multiyear portfolio churn, but their proven ability to maintain a strong competitive edge through industry-leading levels of innovation should comfort anxious investors. Here's a brief overview of the pros and cons associated with buying each of these defensively oriented dividend stocks right now.

AbbVie: A 3.99% yield

AbbVie is a dividend powerhouse. The company has increased its dividend every year since it separated from Abbott Laboratories in 2013, resulting in a remarkable 270% growth in its payout over the past decade. As a result, AbbVie now offers one of the highest yields within its biopharma peer group at 3.99%. The drugmaker also sports a moderate cash payout ratio of 42%, implying that it can comfortably support additional increases to the dividend in the years ahead. 

Now, there are a couple of important risk factors associated with this blue-chip dividend stock. AbbVie recently lost U.S. patent protection for Humira, an anti-inflammatory biologic therapy that has historically accounted for roughly 40% of the biopharma's annual sales and 50% of its profits. The company's next-generation immunology therapies, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, have both been experiencing exponential sales growth since coming on the market, but analysts doubt that they will fully compensate for Humira's decline until 2030. 

AbbVie, on the other hand, has expressed more optimism, claiming that Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with its other pipeline products, should enable it to generate robust top-line growth as soon as 2025. In any case, both management and analysts agree that the company's healthy free cash flows should comfortably support its generous dividend program for at least the next decade, if not longer. That may not be the most convincing outlook for a dividend stock (analysts usually prefer a competitive advantage that lasts for at least 20 years), but it should be enough to make AbbVie's shares a valuable part of a diversified income portfolio.

Amgen: A wide economic moat

Amgen is a leading biotechnology company that develops and markets innovative medicines for various therapeutic areas, such as oncology, cardiovascular, inflammation, and bone health. The company has a strong and diversified portfolio composed of 27 approved products, with nine of these products generating more than $1 billion in sales last year. Moreover, Amgen has a deep and diverse pipeline of novel candidates that could drive future revenue growth and value creation.

Amgen also rewards its shareholders with a generous dividend policy and a consistent share buyback program. The company pays an annual dividend of $8.52 per share, which corresponds to a yield of about 3.18% at the current price. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2011 at an above-average compound annual growth rate of about 10%. 

With a moderate payout ratio of 54.8%, the company also has ample room to continue raising its dividend in the coming years. Additionally, Amgen has reduced its outstanding share count by an impressive 42.9% since its becoming a publicly traded company, demonstrating its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

AMGN Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) Chart

AMGN Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In all, Amgen screens as a compelling defensive play for investors looking for sustainable income and growth. The company has a solid competitive advantage due to its diversified and innovative product portfolio and pipeline, along with a top-shelf shareholder rewards program. While the biotech does have a high debt level, its core business is inherently economically insensitive and it generates enormous free cash flows ($9.3 billion per year on average over the past five years) capable of servicing its debt obligations and maintaining its dividend payments.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Doctor and patient talking.
Should You Load Up On This 1 Dividend Stock?
 A person counting money in their living room.
3 High-Yielding Dividend Growth Stocks That Have Increased Their Payouts by 50% in 5 Years
 biotech
2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
 Physician talking to patient.
Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You For Life
 Physician shaking patient's hand.
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock That Looks Like a Screaming Buy

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

cars at EV charging stations
Tough News for Rivian Stock and Tesla Stock Investors
Buffett6 TMF
Meet the 3 Dividend Kings Warren Buffett Is Betting $21 Billion On
Buffett21 TMF
Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $337 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
Computer programmer happy with work equations
3 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar More Than 70% Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services