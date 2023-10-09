Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Here's Why Shopify Tumbled 18% in September

By Ryan Downie – Oct 9, 2023 at 11:43AM

Key Points

  • Economic data convinced investors that Shopify's growth will continue to slow in future quarters.
  • Shopify's expensive valuation contributes to extra volatility.
  • The company still has compelling long-term potential that could translate to investor returns.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Weak consumer data fueled losses for this cornerstone e-commerce vendor.

What happened

Shares of e-commerce disruptor Shopify (SHOP -1.60%) fell 17.9% last month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shopify's woes from August's disappointing earnings report extended into September thanks to weak economic data for retailers and consumer stocks.

So what

Things were pretty quiet on the news front for Shopify in September. The biggest headlines were those covering the successful IPO of Klaviyo (KVYO 2.08%), which was earlier funded by Shopify's venture arm. Shopify owned more than 10% of the $8 billion marketing software leader, but the long-anticipated IPO wasn't enough to move the needle.

Person at home on the couch entering credit card information into an ecommerce site with a tablet computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Unfortunately for shareholders, September was a bad month for retail data. Consumers are struggling against a number of macroeconomic forces, and that's translating to a tough environment for direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses. Shopify generates most of its revenue from D2C transaction payments, so the company's cash flows are jeopardized when e-commerce activity slows down. It's not hard to see how that influences the stock price.

These pressures didn't just emerge last month, either. High inflation and elevated interest rates have created serious challenges for consumers since the start of 2022. Shopify has actually navigated these challenges fairly well, but the trend in financial results is tough to ignore. Its sales growth rate is declining, while gross profit margin is contracting. These could be symptoms of competitive weakness or a difficult economic environment, and recent data points suggest the latter is more likely.

SHOP Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

SHOP Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Shopify's recent results did nothing to comfort investors in the face of weak macro data. It seems that tough times are ahead.

Now what

Concerns about Shopify's short-term performance are completely valid. The Federal Reserve is aggressively combating inflation by hiking interest rates to slow economic activity. High interest rates are likely to persist for at least a few quarters, so it's unlikely that Shopify will have positive external catalysts in the near future. The stock is also fairly expensive, with a price-to-sales ratio above 10 and a forward P/E ratio close to 200. Investors should expect ongoing volatility based on economic conditions and valuation.

All that said, Shopify still has interesting long-term potential. While growth is slowing, its revenue still expanded more than 30% last quarter. The company has taken important steps to cut losses and move closer to profitability. It also launched an integration with Amazon (AMZN -1.43%), which could create upside potential.

Shopify is a cash-flow-positive company with meaningful long-term catalysts. It's worth a look for risk-tolerant growth investors.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ryan Downie has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1408041303
5 Top Stocks for February
 Ecommerce GettyImages-1214724869
These 2 Rising Stocks Have Investors Looking Forward to 2023
 Ecommerce GettyImages-137088387
These 2 Stocks Just Got a Post-Thanksgiving Lift
 Split pizza GettyImages-1156730022
The Shopify Split Is Just Days Away, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Right Now
 A bear's shadow on top of a stock sheet.
Down Over 70%, 3 Growth Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets to Weather a Bear-Market Storm

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett21 TMF
Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $337 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
cars at EV charging stations
Tough News for Rivian Stock and Tesla Stock Investors
Buffett6 TMF
Meet the 3 Dividend Kings Warren Buffett Is Betting $21 Billion On
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
1 FAANG Stock That's a No-Brainer Buy in October and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services