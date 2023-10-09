Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Has Plunged 59% Since September

By Neha Chamaria – Oct 9, 2023 at 3:13PM

Key Points

  • NextEra Energy Partners expects to increase dividends every year by 6% through at least 2026.
  • The company earlier believed it could raise its annual dividend by at least 12% during this time period.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The renewable energy company was having a hard time meeting its dividend-growth goal.

What happened

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -9.18%) stock plunged 40.5% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In an unexpected move, the renewable energy stock dramatically cut its dividend-growth outlook last month, leaving investors worried about the company’s growth prospects. The stock has continued its decline so far this month, and NextEra Energy Partners shares are now down a whopping 59% since September, as of this writing.

So what

Until August, NextEra Energy Partners was confident of growing its dividend payout by 12% to 15% through at least 2026, driven primarily by potential acquisitions from its parent company, NextEra Energy, and third parties.

In September though, NextEra Energy Partners slashed its dividend-growth outlook to 5% to 8%, with a target of 6% through at least 2026. CEO John Ketchum blamed a “tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates” as affecting the company’s financing need to grow its dividends.

In other words, high interest rates have made it costlier for companies to raise funds for growth. Since a limited partnership like NextEra Energy Partners also pays out almost 100% of its cash available for distribution as dividends, such companies often rely on debt and equity to raise funds. NextEra Energy Partners realized its previous growth target was unsustainable and was compelled to reduce it to levels that it believes it can mostly fund internally.

The announcement, of course, came as a huge blow to the markets, particularly to income investors who banked on NextEra Energy Partners’ dividends. With several analysts also slashing their price targets on NextEra Energy Partners, the stock plunged last month. Analysts from Wells Fargo, for instance, more than halved their price target on the stock to $33 per share from $80 a share.

Now what

By reducing its dividend-growth target, NextEra Energy Partners expects to focus on “higher-yielding growth opportunities” in the coming years. That includes plans to “repower” its wind assets, meaning it will replace or refurbish existing wind turbines with newer, more efficient ones. In between, NextEra Energy Partners will continue to acquire renewable assets from its parent company or third parties as has always been the case. Meanwhile, NextEra Energy Partners is sticking with its previous plan and will sell its natural gas pipeline assets to become a 100% renewables pure play.

Thanks to a lower dividend-growth target, renewed growth strategy, and its plans to divest natural gas assets, NextEra Energy Partners believes it will not have to raise fresh equity until 2027. That said, the company didn’t rule out the possibility of issuing equity when market conditions turn favorable.

It’s never easy for a company to cut its growth target. NextEra Energy Partners’ move may have caused short-term pain, but it could pay off in the long run. Given how far the stock has already fallen in recent weeks, opportunistic investors may even want to consider betting on NextEra Energy Partners stock now for the long term. Even a 6% annual-dividend raise, after all, is a good raise for income investors.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1059661940
Why NextEra Partners Sank Yet Again Today
 Engineer inspects solar panels.
Why NextEra Energy Partners Sank Almost 30% This Week
 23_04_26 A pile of papers with percentages and one on top of the pile with a question mark _MF Dload
Is NextEra Energy Partners Stock a Buy?
 Renewable Energy in Field
Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Plunged by as Much as 18.4% Today
 long term investing slow growth
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Slams the Brakes on its Growth Plans

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett21 TMF
Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $337 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
Buffett6 TMF
Meet the 3 Dividend Kings Warren Buffett Is Betting $21 Billion On
A person using their Peloton exercise bike in their bedroom
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
broken penny penny stocks
Intel: On the Road to a Breakup?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services