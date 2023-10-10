Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
5 Dividend Stocks to Ride the Year-End Market Rally

By Mark Roussin, CPA – Oct 10, 2023 at 9:44AM

History shows that after a weak September, the stock market can rally in the fourth quarter.

A report by Bank of America shows that when the stock market has rallied 15% through July, we typically see an 8% pullback from August to September, which is then followed by a Q4 rally.

In today's video, I am going to discuss five dividend stocks, including the likes of Nvidia (NVDA -1.07%), that can ride the year-end rally.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 6, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 9, 2023.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

