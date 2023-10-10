Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Realty Income Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

By Lawrence Rothman, CFA – Oct 10, 2023 at 7:30AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Does the venerable REIT's dividend yield make the stock a buy?

Realty Income (O 0.88%) was founded 54 years ago. That longevity is impressive, but whether investors should pick up the stock depends on its future prospects.

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a sector that has had a rough go this year. The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index has fallen about 9% since the start of 2023. That compares with a 13% gain for the S&P 500.

With Realty Income's shares losing 20% this year, what should long-term investors do?

A notebook, calculator, and pencil. The notebook says REIT.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tied to retail

Realty Income's properties have a heavy tilt toward retailers, with 82.5% of its annual rent coming from the sector. That may concern some investors given the trend toward online shopping.

But management has been able to keep occupancy rates high and push through rent increases. In the second quarter, occupancy was 99%. And it was able to extract an average 3.4% increase on renewed leases.

About 40% of Realty Income's rent comes from investment-grade rated companies. While that's worth keeping an eye on should the economy falter, the company has navigated through troubled times in the past. It got through the pandemic when 48% of its rents were derived from tenants with investment-grade ratings.

Management rents to large, established retailers that have an omnichannel approach or a strong physical presence. This mitigates the risk of online sales taking away business. Tenants include convenience stores, grocers, dollar stores, home improvement stores, and restaurants. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, and Home Depot are some of the major retailers that account for significant shares of annual rent. Dollar General generates 3.8% of Realty Income's rent. While that retailer has hit a rough patch, it still has investment-grade ratings.

Frequent and higher dividends

Realty Income pays dividends monthly. It's always nice to receive a check, and the company has a history of raising payments multiple times a year.

Last month, the board of directors increased the monthly dividend from $0.2555 to $0.256. That marked 104 straight raises to the quarterly payout. It ended 2022 with a monthly payout of $0.248.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a key metric for REITs that's meant to measure cash available for distribution, support these higher payments. In the second quarter, dividends were 76.5% of AFFO.

Should you buy Realty Income?

REITs must pay out at least 90% of their annual income as dividends. That makes them ideal for income-oriented investors. But higher interest rates typically pressure these stocks because they compete with fixed-income instruments, such as bonds.

However, Realty Income's stock has a very attractive 6.1% dividend yield, 4 times the S&P 500's 1.6% yield, and 1.3 percentage points more than the 10-year Treasury yield.

A strong tenant base generating cash flow to support ever-increasing dividends adds up to a buy.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot, Realty Income, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

O medical
This 6.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Set Its Sights on a $2 Trillion Market Opportunity
 23_09_25 A tortoise statue placed on top of a stock chart _MF Dload
Is Realty Income Stock a Buy?
 Stock Trader 2022 a
3 Stocks I'm Planning to Add to in October
 23_02_20 A list set up for showing the pros and cons, or disadvantages and advantages, of an investment _MF Dload
2 Brilliant Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
 REIT coins explaination
Realty Income Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett21 TMF
Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $337 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
Bear Market Stock Chart Quarter Report Financial Metrics Invest Getty
This Forecasting Tool Hasn't Been Wrong Since the 1960s, and It Offers a Very Clear Picture of What's Next for Stocks
Artificial intelligence 13
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Tesla and Nvidia, and Buying 1 Little-Known Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock
Growth 3
1 Stock-Split AI Growth Stock to Buy Now Before It Soars 860%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services