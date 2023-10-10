Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Coherent Stock Jumped on Tuesday

By John Ballard – Oct 10, 2023 at 12:46PM

Key Points

  • Two Japanese automakers will invest $1 billion in Coherent's silicon carbide business.
  • Coherent will own 75% of the new subsidiary.
  • Coherent should benefit from the growth of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence technology.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are counting on two growth catalysts to benefit the stock over the long term.

What happened

Shares of Coherent (COHR 9.64%) were up 10% as of 11:33 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company said its silicon carbide semiconductor business will receive $1 billion in investments from two Japanese automakers.  

Denso and Mitsubishi Electric will each invest $500 million in exchange for a 12.5% interest in the new subsidiary. Coherent will own and operate the business, controlling a 75% interest. This move comes as Coherent is seeing growing demand for Datacom transceivers for artificial intelligence (AI).

So what

Coherent says its largest opportunity in the next year is addressing demand for 800G Datacom transceivers. Demand for these products is offsetting weakness in other areas of Coherent's business right now.

Silicon carbide (SiC) products are another major growth opportunity, since these are used for electric vehicles. Coherent will use the investment from Denso and Mitsubishi to expand production capacity. The market for SiC power semiconductors is expected to reach $21 billion in 2030, up from $3 billion in 2022. 

Now what

Coherent shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25 based on this year's earnings estimate. Revenue has fallen due to weakness across the company's materials and lasers segments, while growth in the networks segment has been the bright spot. 

However, management is focusing on controlling costs to position for more profitable growth when the macroeconomic environment turns around. The stock is only down 3% year to date, as Wall Street analysts expect a return to growth by fiscal 2025, with earnings per share reaching $2.76.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coherent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Two people enjoying a daylight ride in a convertible car
Why Coherent Stock Blasted 8% Higher on Friday
 Silicon wafer for manufacturing semiconductor of integrated circuit
Why Coherent Stock Fell 24% This Week
 A person looking at an arrow crashing through the floor.
Why Coherent Stock Is Crashing Today
 interconnected world network connectivity technology (1)
Why Coherent Rocketed 38% Higher in June
 robotic arms with silicon wafers for semiconductor manufacturing
Why Coherent Stock Dropped This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett21 TMF
Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $337 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
Getty Images man in business suit holding sign that says time to sell -- investment capital loss stock
Warren Buffett Just Sold $619 Million of This Stock in 3 Weeks. Here's Why.
Growth 3
1 Stock-Split AI Growth Stock to Buy Now Before It Soars 860%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest
Artificial intelligence 13
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Tesla and Nvidia, and Buying 1 Little-Known Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services