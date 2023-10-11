Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Up 50% in 2023, Is Shopify a Buy?

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos – Oct 11, 2023 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • Shopify is growing quickly, but its losses continue to be substantial.
  • Improving cash flows have Wall Street feeling optimistic about earnings.
  • But the e-commerce site builder may still need to prove itself to investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The platform provider is moving toward profitability.

While many growth stocks have fallen hard in the recent market pullback, Shopify (SHOP -0.20%) is not one of them. The e-commerce platform is up about 50% so far in 2023, roughly doubling the return of the Nasdaq Composite to date.

That rally could be just the start, assuming Wall Street is correct about the company's long growth runway and its ability to boost margins over time. It's also possible that shareholders will see lackluster returns from here if it doesn't live up to those high expectations.

Which reading is closer to the truth for this growth stock? Let's dive right in.

Reasons to worry

There are some good reasons to be cautious about the stock right now. Shopify, which helps merchants conduct business online and in person, is far from generating positive earnings, for example. Net losses are $1.2 billion through the first half of 2023 compared to $2.9 billion of losses a year earlier.

Yet, it makes more sense to look at adjusted operating profit in this case, which strips out the impact of the one-time charges it took this year related to its restructuring and the sale of its logistics business. On that basis, operating income was 9% of revenue in the second quarter compared to a loss of 3% a year ago.

Still, investors can find much stronger annual profits at this price. Shopify is valued at 11 times annual earnings, or about the same valuation as Microsoft, which routinely delivers over 40% operating profit margin. Bears will stress that Shopify's current losses and unproven earnings power make it too expensive following the rally in 2023.

There's an operating challenge, too. Much of Shopify's growth today is coming from places like payments processing and merchant solutions. These are lower-margin revenue streams that are pushing gross profit lower. It's unclear, then, whether Shopify can significantly boost profitability even following its exit from the costly fulfilment business.

The bullish reading

Growth investors have many reasons to like this stock as well. Let's start with revenue growth, which accelerated to a 31% rate in the most recent quarter from 25% in the first quarter. Those gains reflect an expanding market share that's already significant.

Shopify accounted for about 10% of all e-commerce transactions in the U.S. in late 2022, and management sees room to steadily boost that figure over time. The integration of artificial intelligence is helping make the platform more valuable to merchants through its shopping and commerce assistants, for example.

And cash-flow trends suggest that it won't be long before Shopify breaks into positive annual earnings. The company just concluded its third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, with cash production landing at 6% of revenue in the second quarter compared to a 7% burn a year earlier. Management is projecting further gains ahead as the company capitalizes on the sale of its expensive logistics arm.

That stock price premium doesn't look so steep in the context of accelerating growth and improving profit margins. The average Wall Street analyst is expecting revenue to rise 24% this year compared to Microsoft's projected 11% increase.

It's a lot less clear where Shopify's profitability will land over the long term. However, it's good news for the business that it is adding so much scale, both in terms of its merchant pool and its portfolio of services. These wins will make it easier to continue boosting cash flow, and eventually earnings.

Cautious investors might want to simply watch this stock until more-concrete signs develop on Shopify's earnings power. But you'll likely see the best returns from holding shares through the volatility this year while focusing on the growth stock's multi-year transformation strategy.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

online shopping with credit card at home
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
 looking at watch time early late
2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
 online shopping add to cart e-commerce
Can the Shopify and Amazon Partnership Help Propel Growth for the E-commerce Platform?
 e-commerce man smiling credit card
Up 80%, Is it Too Late to Buy Shopify?
 Untitled design (65)
Top Growth Stocks: Block Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services