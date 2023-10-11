Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why E2open Parent Holdings Stock Plummeted Today

By Steve Symington – Oct 11, 2023 at 2:43PM

Key Points

  • E2open announced slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly results then lowered its full-year guidance.
  • The company has implemented steps to reaccelerate revenue growth, but headwinds are expected to persist for the rest of the fiscal year.
  • E2open also announced the resignation of its CEO and has commenced a search for a permanent replacement.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The supply chain software specialist delivered an underwhelming quarter, lowered its full-year outlook, and replaced its CEO. Here's what investors need to know.

What happened

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO -49.89%) were down 47% as of 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday after the supply chain software company announced weaker-than-expected quarterly results, replaced its CEO, and lowered its full fiscal-year outlook.

So what

For its fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 31, 2023, E2open's revenue declined 1.9% at constant-currency to $158.5 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $16.9 million, or $0.04 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting roughly the same net income on revenue closer to $160 million.

Within E2open's top line, subscription revenue grew 2.4% year over year to $134.7 million, near the high end of previous guidance and representing 85% total revenue.

Even so, E2open CFO Marje Armstrong admitted their "growth rate remained below our potential," adding that they've already taken steps to improve go-to-market performance and reaccelerate growth.

In conjunction with its quarterly release, E2open also announced that its board and Chief Executive Officer Michael Farlekas have mutually agreed a leadership change was warranted. As such, Farlekas has stepped down from his position and the company has appointed Andrew Appel interim CEO while it commences a search for a permanent CEO. Appel has served on E2open's advisory board for over a year, and was previously president and CEO at predictive-analytics company IRI.

Now what

Armstrong elaborated that the company's growth-reacceleration initiatives will likely take "several quarters to show their intended impact [...]," and current growth headwinds are expected to endure through the end of the fiscal year. 

As such, E2open lowered its full fiscal-year outlook to call for revenue of $625 million to $635 million compared to previous guidance of $655 million to $670 million.

Whether that modest guidance reduction merit's today's precipitous decline remains to be seen. But it's clear in the meantime that the market hates being told to hurry up and wait for growth to materialize. Coupled with the company's unexpected CEO transition, E2open's stock is understandably responding in kind.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1055547370
Why E2open Stock Fell Hard Today
 GettyImages-1295105194
Why E2open Stock Fell Hard Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services