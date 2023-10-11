Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Investors Punished Baxter International Stock Today

By Eric Volkman – Oct 11, 2023 at 6:49PM

Key Points

  • A drug made by a rival tested well in a clinical trial for kidney disease.
  • That treatment is currently a very hot product, but for different indications.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The latest data from the lab could spell trouble for the company.

What happened

Wednesday was not a good day for the stocks of healthcare companies that specialize in treatment for kidney disease. One with a target on its back was Baxter International (BAX -12.27%); the company's share price took a hit of more than 12% on the day. Investors were concerned about the success of an already-popular drug in fighting kidney afflictions, as demonstrated in clinical testing.

So what

That drug is Novo Nordisk's (NVO 6.27%) semaglutide, which has been commercialized under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy. Semaglutide is known and in high demand for its weight-loss properties, although it has potential for other uses.

Novo Nordisk had been putting it through its paces in a clinical trial testing its efficacy in limiting renal impairment in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Late Tuesday, the Danish pharmaceutical company announced that it decided to halt the testing. In its words, this is because "the results from an interim analysis met certain pre-specified criteria for stopping the trial early for efficacy."

Since kidney care is Baxter International's bread and butter, investors were understandably spooked by the semaglutide news. Novo Nordisk has become a pharmaceutical industry powerhouse thanks largely to Ozempic/Wegovy. As such, it can present a real threat to kidney disease specialists if it develops an efficacious product.

Now what

Baxter International wasn't the only kidney-focused biotech or pharmaceutical company to get slammed on Novo Nordisk's news. While the American company has enjoyed a good position in the segment for years, it might have a tough time withstanding the potential rise of semaglutide. Investors were right to be concerned about this development.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

retired man undergoing chemotherapy cancer health sick
Why Dialysis Stocks Plunged Today
 happy looking up blue shirt
Is Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy Now?
 Two scientists reviewing a sample in a tube.
Better Growth Stock: Novo Nordisk vs. Pfizer
 two scientists smile at lab bench while holding sample
2 Reasons Why Eli Lilly's Mounjaro Might Beat Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, and 2 Reasons Why It Might Not
 Business person giving a thumbs up.
3 Dividend Stocks That Turned $25,000 into $100,000 in 10 Years -- and None of Them Is a Tech Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services