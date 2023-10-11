Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of Ardelyx Were Down Wednesday

By Jim Halley – Oct 11, 2023 at 4:17PM

Key Points

  • Ardelyx has only one approved therapy, IBS drug Isbrela.
  • The company saw improved second-quarter financials but is not yet profitable.
  • Ozempic's success in preventing chronic kidney disease could impact Ardelyx's drug sales.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's hopes for approval of a drug to treat chronic kidney disease took a hit.

What happened

Shares of Ardelyx (ARDX -14.49%) were down more than 12% as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The healthcare company, which has a chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug that is awaiting approval later this month, saw its shares fall after Novo Nordisk reported positive phase 3 trial data for Ozempic (semaglutide) to treat CKD.

So what

Ardelyx focuses on small molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company's only approved drug is Isbrela (tenapanor), approved to treat irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with constipation. However, the company is looking to add indications to tenapanor. A different version of the drug, called Xphozah, is looking to be approved to control serum phosphate levels in adults with CKD on dialysis or those who have had a poor response or intolerance to phosphate binder therapy. Xphozah has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of Oct. 17 for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The company said it would launch the drug in the fourth quarter, pending approval. Ardelyx also has a pipeline candidate, RDX013, that is in phase 2 trials to lower potassium levels to treat CKD. 

The announcement by Novo Nordisk regarding Ozempic takes the wind out of potential Xphozah approval. Novo's news also hurt several kidney dialysis provider stocks as well.

Now what

There was already plenty of risk associated with Ardelyx. As of Q2, the company only had $127.6 million in cash, so it will need additional funding if it is able to launch Xphozah. It's financials are improving, though the company isn't yet profitable. Q2 revenue was $18.3 million, up 61% year over year, and the company said it had a net loss of $17.1 million, or $0.08 in earnings per share (EPS), compared to a net loss of $26.9 million, or $0.19 in EPS loss in the same period a year ago.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

biotech-laboratory-at-work-getty
2 Biotech Stocks That Can Rocket Higher in 2023, According to Wall Street
 kidneys
Why Ardelyx Stock Is Getting Crushed Today
 FDA blocks
Why Ardelyx Stock Is Sinking Today
 Scientist looking through a microscope
Why Ardelyx Stock Soared Today
 GettyImages-955895718
Double Your Money with This Biotech

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services