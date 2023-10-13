Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Hecla Mining Stock Blasted Higher Today

By Eric Volkman – Oct 13, 2023 at 6:02PM

Key Points

  • The miner, which concentrates largely on precious metals, released an operational update.
  • It detailed mining volumes for both the first nine months of this year and the third quarter.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company has been mining more gold lately, which is good considering the metal's recent popularity.

What happened

Extraction company Hecla Mining (HL 13.11%) struck gold on Friday, with its stock price rising at double-digit rates thanks to a production update. The veteran miner's shares rose a steep 13%, easily topping the 0.5% decline of the S&P 500 index on the day. 

So what

Late Thursday, Hecla published preliminary figures for its gold and silver production, providing the numbers for both nine-month and third-quarter performances.

The company's main activity, silver mining, saw mixed fortunes. Production of the metal increased by 8% year over year for the first nine months of this year to 11.4 million ounces. Production declined at the same rate for the third quarter, however, dropping to just over 3.5 million ounces.

The reverse was true for gold, which saw a production drop in the first nine months but rise during the quarter. For the former period, it decreased by 14% to 132,108 ounces. However, the tally rose by 11% to 39,269 in the latter.

As for the other two elements mined by Hecla, the respective nine-month and quarterly declines recorded by lead were 3% and 37%. Zinc production advanced only marginally in the former frame, while dropping 12% in the latter. 

Now what

Hecla certainly has good timing, as its production figures release coincides with a distinct uptick in gold prices over the past few days. Gold has also managed to more or less hold at relatively high prices since the onset of the pandemic; many investors remain wary of the economy, which is still under some degree of threat from inflation and will be impacted by current conflicts around the world.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Silver bullion bars over a background displaying a price chart.
Why Hecla Mining Stock Bounced Back on Wednesday
 1 simple red arrow declining stock chart on a white checked background.
Why Hecla Mining Stock Caved In Today
 Engineers walking at a mine site.
Why Shares of Hecla Mining, Endeavour Silver, and Pan American Silver Are Gaining Ground This Week
 man looking at paper document concentrating confused
Why Shares of Hecla Mining, MAG Silver, and Sibanye Stillwater Are Plummeting This Week
 A person holding a gold ore rock.
Why Hecla Mining and Top Gold and Silver Stocks Plunged Thursday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
468%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/13/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services