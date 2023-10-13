Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Jumped Today

By Steve Symington – Oct 13, 2023 at 3:00PM

Key Points

  • UnitedHealth handily exceeded estimates for both revenue and earnings in its third quarter of 2023.
  • The company saw double-digit percent growth from both its Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments.
  • UnitedHealth also raised the bottom end of its full-year 2023 earnings outlook.

UnitedHealth delivered strong third-quarter results.

What happened

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH 2.52%) climbed as much as 3.6% early Friday, then settled to trade up around 2.3% as of 2:30 p.m. ET after the the healthcare benefits company announced strong quarterly results.

So what

UnitedHealth's third-quarter revenue climbed 14.2% year over year to $92.36 billion -- including double-digit percent growth from both its Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments -- translating to a 13.3% increase in adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings to $6.56 per share. Analysts, on average, were modeling lower adjusted earnings of $6.33 per share on revenue closer to $91.4 billion.

UnitedHealth also drove healthy cash flows from operations of $6.9 billion during the quarter, and has returned over $11.5 billion to shareholders through the first three quarters of 2023 through dividends and share repurchases. 

Now what

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, UnitedHealth also raised its outlook to call for full-year 2023 adjusted net earnings per share of $24.85 to $25 (up from its previous range of $24.70 to $25 per share).

In the end, this was a straightforward beat-and-raise performance from a leading healthcare stock that left little room for bearish investors to make their case. UnitedHealth's stock is responding in kind.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

