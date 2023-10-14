Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and Never Sell

By Danny Vena – Oct 14, 2023 at 8:30AM

Key Points

  • A survey of teens in Generation Z points to continued strong demand for the iPhone.
  • It is Apple's gateway product, leading to adoption of other products and services.
  • Young consumers are loyal Apple users, which bodes well for the company's future.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There are plenty of reasons to like the iPhone maker, but strong future demand ranks right up there.

Any list of the most successful companies of all time would no doubt include Apple (AAPL -1.03%). By focusing on design and the user experience, Apple created innovative and disruptive products that consistently joined the cultural zeitgeist. The iPod was the first of its products to achieve mass adoption, but Apple continued an unprecedented winning streak with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

These fan-favorite products weren't the first to market, but each soon dominated their respective categories. As a result of its long history of success, Apple has the distinction of being the world's most valuable company, the first U.S. company to achieve market caps of $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion, respectively.

Recent data released by Piper Sandler includes three reasons investors should buy Apple stock and never sell.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max stacked to show size difference.

Image source: Apple.

The underlying data

Just this week, Piper Sandler released its 46th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, which tallied responses from 9,193 teens in Generation Z. The report assesses discretionary spending, fashion trends, technology, and brand and media preferences of high school students across the U.S. 

As in previous surveys, Apple products and services featured prominently, which points to the enduring attraction of the company's devices and the continuing utility of its services. Three key points in the survey should be of keen interest to Apple investors.

1. Generational demand for the iPhone

The word "dominate" is often thrown around pretty freely, but in this case, it isn't merely hyperbole. A whopping 87% of teens reported owning an iPhone, a percentage that has been consistently rising in recent years. In the fall of 2017, 78% of teens reported owning an iPhone, which illustrates the increasing appeal of the iconic device. Furthermore, 88% of teens expect their next mobile device to be an iPhone, up from 82% in 2017. 

This is important to Apple investors as the iPhone represents the lion's share of the company's sales. For the company's fiscal 2022 (ended Sept. 24, 2022), the iPhone was responsible for 52% of Apple's revenue. That trend continues. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023 (ended July 1), iPhone accounted for 53% of Apple's revenue. 

The iPhone is the foundational product in Apple's ecosystem, and all other products and services revolve around it.

2. The iPhone is a gateway product

Once a consumer owns an iPhone, chances increase significantly that they will purchase other Apple products, many of which are designed to augment the iPhone experience. 34% of the teens surveyed reported owning an Apple Watch, which is largely a companion product whose functionality is deeply integrated with the iPhone.

During the fall of 2016, just 5% of teens planned to buy an Apple Watch, a percentage that has steadily increased in each successive survey. In fact, by early 2021, Apple Watch overtook Rolex as the favorite watch brand of upper-income teens and has retained the No. 1 position ever since.

3. The Apple ecosystem makes the iPhone even stickier

It's hard to overstate the importance of Apple's growing ecosystem and how pervasive its products and services can be. Take something as simple as paying for retail purchases. While many older consumers still rely on credit and debit cards, payment apps are the order of the day for teens.

This is another area where Apple ranked supreme. Apple Pay was the No. 1 payment app used over the past month, at 42%. For context, Block's Cash App came in second with 27%. This helps illustrate how much of a lead Apple has amassed over its fintech rivals.

What all this means for Apple

The importance of Apple's appeal to younger buyers can't be overstated. While teens aren't yet the primary wage earners, they are establishing their likes and dislikes, which will help inform their buying patterns for years to come.

The sheer dominance of the iPhone among teens and the strong demand for ancillary products and services illustrates that -- all things being equal -- demand for Apple products should continue for years to come.

That's good news for Apple -- and its investors.

Danny Vena has positions in Apple and Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

using iphone at desk with apple watch on
Is Apple a Buy Now?
 Business people looking at a tablet.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Sold $88 Million Worth of Stock. Has the Stock Peaked?
 slide 1 - warren buffett - source Motley Fool
A Bull Market is Coming: 2 Warren Buffett Favorites to Buy Now
 GettyImages-1125619170
3 Stocks That Can Help Build Generational Wealth for Patient Investors
 Buffett21 TMF
Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $337 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/14/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services