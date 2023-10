Verizon (VZ -0.78%) has long used debt to finance growth, but in the last year, it's become apparent that the cost of its debt is going up significantly. In this video, Travis Hoium covers how much of Verizon's debt needs to be refinanced and how much is variable debt, giving investors an idea of the scale of the financial challenge Verizon faces.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 11, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2023.