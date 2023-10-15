Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

By Neil Patel – Oct 15, 2023 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • E-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, and streaming entertainment are secular trends benefiting these companies.
  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms all have wide economic moats that protect their industry positions.
  • It's impossible for most businesses to compete with their seemingly unlimited resources.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors will find numerous reasons to like these companies.

There are many parts of the economy that can provide solid investment ideas. One popular area is the technology sector: Not only are the companies at the forefront of innovations, but they're also some of the most successful. 

If you're looking to buy three top tech stocks in 2023, consider the dominant internet businesses Amazon (AMZN -1.92%), Alphabet (GOOGL -1.16%) (GOOG -1.22%), and Meta Platforms (META -2.92%). Here's why they make good long-term investments. 

Secular trends 

These three companies are all riding strong tailwinds that have propelled them in the past and are likely to continue doing so far into the future. 

Amazon is a clear winner in the growth of online shopping, and it has a huge lead over any other e-commerce platform in the U.S.

As leaders in digital advertising, Alphabet and Meta both will gain as the internet expands in users and usage. This leads to more data creation and collection, things that these two businesses use to better position ads for marketers. 

According to Grand View Research, the global market for cloud computing services is set to be worth nearly $1.6 trillion by 2030. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the top player in the industry, and Alphabet's Google Cloud, in third place, are set to benefit from the shift to off-premises information-technology spending. 

With YouTube, Alphabet also has a popular service in the streaming wars. The video platform is estimated to have 2.5 billion monthly active users, and it commands more TV viewing time in the U.S. than Netflix. 

Another tech trend to pay attention to is artificial intelligence (AI), a topic that investors can't seem to get enough of. By already having incredibly popular products and services that can instantly integrate AI, these three companies have a huge advantage for staying at the forefront of this technology. 

Economic moats 

Warren Buffett wants to own businesses that have an economic moat, which is a single quality or combination of traits to help them stay ahead of the competition, while also discouraging new entrants into their respective industries. These three companies provide case studies on powerful moats. 

Amazon has huge scale advantages thanks to a logistical footprint that allows it to ship products at lower costs than rivals. And the data it collects on shopping behavior helps drive strategic decisions that further bolster its competitive standing.

Network effects are another source of an economic moat to think about. With search and YouTube, Alphabet owns services that become more valuable to users as they get bigger. 

Meta also has network effects. Its popular social media apps, which have over 3 billion daily active users, become exponentially better as they grow. That's because more connections can be made and more interactions can happen. 

It's difficult to overstate how powerful these three companies are. An insightful exercise is to think about what it would take to try to launch competing products and services. Where would you even begin to successfully create a new mass-market e-commerce website, or a new search engine, or a new social network? It seems impossible. 

Vast resources 

With a combined 2022 revenue base of $914 billion, coupled with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on their balance sheets of $241 billion (as of June 30), it's easy to see the immense scale and financial resources these businesses have. I think this is another key reason to want to own their shares.

Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta can all focus relentlessly on investing in innovative technologies or launching new products and services to stay ahead of the game. And if these bets don't pay off, they have proven moneymaking business lines to fall back on. Having access to the brightest minds in technology also helps, as human capital is a major asset these days. 

Thanks to their tremendous scale, unlimited financial resources, and top-tier tech talent, it's probably safe to assume that these three businesses will remain dominant for years to come. This makes buying and holding their shares a smart idea. 

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

asian shopper
The FTC Is Suing Amazon: Here's What Investors Need to Know
 happy excited opening cardboard box parcel
Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
 ecstatic trader
If You Had Invested $10,000 in Amazon in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 Getty Images network data connection satellite
Elon Musk's Starlink Has a New Competitor. How Investors Can Take Advantage
 add to cart check out shopping e-commerce
1 Green Flag for Amazon in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/15/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services