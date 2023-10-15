Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Stock

By Nicholas Robbins – Oct 15, 2023 at 8:15AM

Key Points

  • Its ability to innovate and adapt is a significant driver behind its consistent revenue growth.
  • Its upward revision of full-year guidance signals strong performance and a positive outlook.
  • Its long history of consistent and increasing dividends demonstrates its commitment to shareholders.

Discover how Coca-Cola's resilience and market strategies might just set it apart in a bull market.

The phrase "bull market" indicates a period when stock prices continue climbing, often driven by strong investor confidence and expectations of solid future earnings. Should the market see a sustained upswing, Coca-Cola (KO 0.15%) presents itself as a noteworthy investment possibility. Known worldwide for its signature soda, it has expanded its portfolio to include a variety of beverages, ensuring a diversified revenue stream.

Grasping the nuances of Coca-Cola's business and its potential for reliable returns is essential when deciding whether to invest. Herewith are three things investors should know.

Its sustained growth strategy

Coca-Cola's approach to growth remains comprehensive, involving more than just boosting sales. It encompasses product diversification, precise marketing initiatives, and technological advancements.

The company's second-quarter results in 2023 illustrate this strategy's effectiveness, with a 6% increase in net revenue to $12 billion and an 11% surge in organic revenue. This expansion is attributable not only to performance in established markets, but also to Coca-Cola's strategic forays into new markets and beverage segments. Such forays also benefit from a significant digital initiative that connected over 6.5 million trade customers to business-to-business (B2B) platforms in the last year.

For investors, Coca-Cola's consistent revenue growth shows its capacity to innovate and remain relevant. This adaptability remains vital for navigating the market's unpredictability, ensuring the company survives and flourishes. However, this growth occurs in a landscape of shifting consumer preferences, with a heightened focus on health and wellness.

Coca-Cola's success in aligning its product range with these trends is a crucial element of its ongoing expansion, especially during a potential bull market when such shifts may rapidly occur.

Its improved financial outlook

Coca-Cola's upward revision of its 2023 full-year guidance, forecasting an 8% to 9% growth in organic revenue, reflects more than corporate positivity. It indicates robust performance against operational and sales goals, despite potential obstacles. Such confidence typically originates from encouraging internal data and forecasts, with revision upward suggesting the company expects to continue surpassing expectations.

Coca-Cola's resilience amid potential economic challenges highlights its strategic planning and operational robustness, qualities especially valuable in a bull market with high investor expectations. Nonetheless, investors must also contemplate ongoing challenges, such as competitive pressures and evolving consumer tastes, and their impact on long-term performance. This is where the storied resilience of a proven organization comes into play.

Its consistent and growing dividends

Coca-Cola's track record of consistent dividend payments since 1963, with a current annual yield of 3.4%, provides a strong indicator of its financial health and dedication to shareholder returns. Even when stock prices fall below anticipated highs, a strong dividend regularly provides investors with a stable income source, valuable in constantly shifting market conditions.

The relevance of dividends extends beyond immediate returns; they reflect a company's overall financial health and profitability. Coca-Cola's commitment to maintaining and regularly increasing its dividends, even during market shifts, indicates business stability and foresight.

However, investors should also evaluate broader market trends and the company's growth strategy, as these factors will influence stock prices and dividend payouts over time. In a bull market, it becomes easy to expect increases in both.

Running with the Coca-Cola bulls

Coca-Cola offers a multifaceted investment opportunity, promising growth, insight into the company's confidence in its strategies, and the assurance of consistent returns through dividends. Its strategic market maneuvers, ability to withstand economic challenges, and dedication to shareholder value make it an attractive investment in a bull market.

As the upcoming quarterly report on Oct. 24 draws near, investors have an ideal chance to evaluate Coca-Cola's ongoing performance and future potential. With its demonstrated market acumen and strategic growth plans, Coca-Cola delivers a solid case for those seeking a resilient option in beverage stocks that can still run with the proverbial bulls.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

