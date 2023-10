While it used to be difficult to find a savings account or a CD with a yield greater than 1%, that's no longer the case. As of mid-October, there are one-year CDs with yields of more than 5%, and even high-yield savings accounts in that ballpark. With that in mind, is it a smart move to reallocate some of your investment dollars to these risk-free instruments?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 12, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2023.