Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

This 1 Magic Number Will Tell You if a Bitcoin Mining Stock Is Worth Buying

By Dominic Basulto – Oct 15, 2023 at 8:10AM

Key Points

  • Bitcoin mining stocks have been some of the best-performing stocks, with Riot Platforms up 180% for the year.
  • Currently, the focus is on overall production capacity, but that could change next year, when the focus could shift to operational efficiency.
  • While the price of Bitcoin is obviously important for miners, a more important metric to watch is the average production cost for a single Bitcoin.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Bitcoin halving in 2024 will place a much greater emphasis on operational efficiency for Bitcoin miners.

Throughout 2023, Bitcoin (BTC -0.21%) mining stocks have been soaring. For example, Riot Platforms (RIOT -0.54%) is up 180% for the year, while Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA -0.90%) is up an almost equally impressive 134%. The price of Bitcoin is up 60% during this period, so this strong market performance makes sense.

But there's more to analyzing Bitcoin mining stocks beyond just the price of Bitcoin. One magic number could be very helpful for investors in determining which mining stocks are worth buying.

Bitcoin production capacity

It might sound obvious, but Bitcoin miners make money by mining as much Bitcoin as they can. As long as the price of Bitcoin is increasing, this should be profitable. That's why 2023 has been such a banner year for Bitcoin mining stocks. 

The focus in 2023 has been on overall Bitcoin production capacity. There are several ways to analyze production capacity. The easiest way is simply to look at how much Bitcoin has been mined each month. The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners provide monthly production updates, and it's easy to see at a glance how much they've produced over any 30-day period.

You could also take a more nuanced view, and look at factors like the number of mining rigs in operation, as well as the number of mining rigs that are set to come on stream soon. Or you could look at a factor like hash rate, which measures the amount of computational power being used to mine Bitcoin. 

The overall takeaway is clear: Bigger is better in 2023. Investing in Bitcoin mining stocks is relatively easy this year -- just find the company mining the most Bitcoin, and you're good to go. 

Bitcoin operational efficiency

However, this narrative around Bitcoin mining stocks could change in 2024 due to the upcoming Bitcoin halving in April. This event, which takes place only once every four years, is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto industry. With any halving event, the reward paid out to Bitcoin miners for mining a single block of Bitcoin drops by 50%.

This might sound like a highly technical event of interest only to blockchain enthusiasts, but it has massive repercussions for Bitcoin miners. Essentially, it means that, all things being equal, Bitcoin miners will earn half as much money doing the same amount of work. To put this into perspective: Imagine if your boss told you that your salary has been slashed by 50%, but that you're still expected to show up and do the same amount of work.

Data center engineer using laptop at cryptocurrency mining facility.

Image source: Getty Images.

That's why we're starting to see warning signals from analysts. One term I've seen used is "severe income stress," and I think that perfectly explains what's about to happen in 2024. According to analysts, production costs are going to double in 2024 due to the halving. Currently, the breakeven production cost for a single Bitcoin is approximately $15,000. As long as the price of Bitcoin stays above $15,000, Bitcoin miners should be profitable. However, in 2024, the average production cost for mining a single Bitcoin could increase to $30,000.

If you check out the current price of Bitcoin -- roughly $27,000 as of mid-October -- you can see why an average production cost of $30,000 is so worrisome. The average Bitcoin miner is not going to be making money next year unless the price of Bitcoin increases.

The magic number for Bitcoin miners

Thus, my magic number for evaluating Bitcoin miners is the average cost to produce a single Bitcoin. As an investor, I want this number to be as low as possible. I want to invest in a Bitcoin mining operation that is streamlined, efficient, and fully prepared to deal with "severe income stress" next year.

The one Bitcoin company I'm focused on right now is Riot Platforms, which is generally acknowledged to have the lowest Bitcoin production costs in the industry. In the second quarter of 2023, the average cost to produce a single Bitcoin was only $8,389. And that was actually a decline from the year-earlier period, when the average cost was $11,316. This tells me two things: Riot Platforms has a very efficient operation, and its operations are getting more efficient over time.

Going forward, the average Bitcoin production cost is what I'm using to evaluate Bitcoin miners. Yes, the absolute amount of Bitcoin they are producing is still important, but I want to make sure that these companies are making money on every coin they mine. Long story short, only the most cost-effective Bitcoin miners with the lowest production costs are going to survive in 2024. That's why I'm bullish on Bitcoin mining stocks that are best-in-class when it comes to operational efficiency.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center
Up More Than 175%, Is Riot Platforms Still a Buy?
 Finger about to press the delete key on a laptop computer
Why Riot Platforms Stock Tumbled Today
 Cryptocurrency Image
Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Popped Today
 Pleased person using a PC
Why Crypto Mining Stocks Cruised Higher Today
 Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Which Bitcoin Mining Stock Is a Better Buy: Riot or Marathon?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/15/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services