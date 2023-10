The S&P 500 is down by about 5% since the beginning of August, and this has created some compelling investment opportunities. In this clip, Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss why they think Ally Financial (ALLY -0.41%) and A.O. Smith (AOS 0.47%) -- both of which are Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.35%) (BRK.B -0.17%) portfolio stocks -- are attractive now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 12, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2023.