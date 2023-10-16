Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

The 2 Stocks to Watch This Week

By Dan Caplinger – Oct 16, 2023 at 11:53AM

Key Points

  • Investors have been apprehensive about the economy lately.
  • Tesla and Netflix are reporting their most recent financial results this week.
  • What they say could have an impact across their respective industries.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The latest financial news from these two key companies could have implications for the whole stock market.

Wall Street has been on edge lately. Investors aren't quite sure whether inflation is now under control, and even though the rate of price increases has slowed, the amount consumers have to pay for the things they want is still a lot higher than it was just a couple of years ago. Moreover, inflation rates haven't yet fallen toward the 2% target that the Federal Reserve has set. Uncertainty about the future has made stock price movements more volatile.

In that context, it becomes crucial to look at individual companies and their financial performance to get a read on how the broader economy is doing. This week, both electric automaker pioneer Tesla (TSLA 0.27%) and streaming video leader Netflix (NFLX 1.01%) are set to announce their latest results, and investors will be watching to see how the two behemoths do. Here's a look at what to expect.

Tesla deals with short-term pressures

Tesla is set to report its third-quarter financial results after the close of regular trading on Wednesday afternoon. The automaker has had to deal with some challenges recently, but investors still have high hopes that the long-term prospects for Tesla remain favorable.

Investors already have had to deal with some disappointment from Tesla during the summer months. In early October, Tesla released its third-quarter production and delivery figures, and both numbers were below what most of those following the stock had expected. The EV giant delivered about 435,000 vehicles from July to September, far less than the 462,000 that many investors had expected. Also, Tesla produced about 430,500 EVs during the period. Although both numbers were well above year-ago levels, they were below the production and delivery figures from the second quarter of 2023.

That news arguably shouldn't have come as a surprise to investors, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk had warned that planned factory shutdowns in some of its facilities would weigh on capacity. The fact that Tesla still expects to deliver 1.8 million vehicles for 2023 as a whole suggests that it's confident it can get throughput back up to finish the year.

Netflix looks to advertising for a boost

Also reporting Wednesday afternoon will be Netflix. The streaming video provider's stock came under pressure last month, but investors are looking forward to getting a good reading on how recent changes in its business model will affect its financial performance.

Overall, investors have reasonably high expectations for Netflix's third-quarter results. Most of those following the stock expect earnings growth above 10% year over year and revenue gains of around 9%, reaccelerating from a recent slowdown.

The big question that Netflix's results will help answer is the extent to which new subscription tiers supported by advertising revenue can help bolster the company's overall sales. If ads are performing better than expected, then it could prove to be the catalyst that prompts Netflix to move forward with new price increases on premium ad-free tiers.

In addition, investors will need to watch churn rates among Netflix subscribers. With so much competition, it's easier for viewers to switch among subscription services at will. Given that competing video streaming services are all fighting for the same audience, Netflix will have to take care and keep executing the strategy it has used so well to keep subscribers thus far. If it's successful, then its stock could start to rebound from the move lower it has had in recent months.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Finance stock chart TSLA Tesla
Should You Still Buy the Nasdaq's Best-Performing Stocks?
 Pointing out trends on infographic presentation
Cathie Wood Just Sold Off $14 Million of ARK's Largest Holding, Making Up More Than 11% of Its Portfolio
 Growth 3
Tesla Stock Could Soar 1,025% to Achieve a $9 Trillion Valuation, According to Elon Musk
 bear market sign stock market
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in Any Bear Market
 Artificial intelligence 7
This Wall Street Strategist Predicted Apple's Ascent to $3 Trillion -- Now He Says 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Will Win the Robotaxi Race

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/16/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services