Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Altcoins and Crypto Miner Stocks Surged on Monday

By Eric Volkman – Oct 16, 2023 at 7:53PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A quashed rumor couldn't stop the bulls from rampaging in the digital currency shop.

Monday was one of those trading sessions where a blindfolded investor could throw a dart at a big list of cryptocurrency investments and hit a gainer no matter what. The prices of a great many coins, tokens, and stocks of companies heavily involved in the crypto sphere shot higher on the day, many at double-digit rates.

Among those "double Ds" was Bitcoin SV (BSV), the Bitcoin hard fork, which raced 16% higher in late afternoon trading. Crypto mining companies Bitfarms (BITF 11.97%) and Cleanspark (CLSK 12.22%), meanwhile, both closed the stock trading day at around the 12% mark. Bitcoin Cash (BCH 6.55%) didn't do as spectacularly but still managed to rise more than 8%.

Rumors of a new Bitcoin ETF were greatly exaggerated

The day kicked off with an X (formerly Twitter) posting on the account of crypto news website Cointelegraph that the first U.S. Bitcoin spot price exchange-traded fund (ETF) had been approved. The post had it that financial services company BlackRock was given the nod by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Such an approval would be understandably, and very positively, crypto-market moving. It would further legitimize the still-debated idea that cryptocurrencies are legitimate and valid investments. Almost needless to say, it would also probably lead to a surge in folks placing bets not only on Bitcoin directly but also on other well-known coins and tokens.

Alas, the posting turned out not to be accurate (to its credit, Cointelegraph later admitted it was erroneous and apologized for it being published).   

Interestingly, the early surge of many crypto assets faded only slightly -- if at all -- following the revelation. This is an interesting dynamic, considering that the source of the initial rally was discredited. 

Why the crypto bulls continued to stampede

It's interesting, but in retrospect, not all that surprising. Optimism is in the air in many corners of the crypto investing world, one reason people leaped into such investments on Monday's apparent BlackRock news. 

The fact that most seemed to stay there is due in no small part to the fact that that more crypto-adjacent investments -- like spot price ETFs -- are sure to hit the market before long. Demand for them is too strong for regulators such as the SEC to resist pushes for approval. 

Meanwhile, to many, the macro environment is favorable for the speculative investments that cryptocurrencies and related stocks represent.

Further investment rate hikes are expected, but there are some who believe the Fed has reached its peak of inflation-fighting and will keep rates steady (before the eventual cuts as inflation gets tamed). Stagnant or lower rates favor assets perceived to be relatively risky, as they limit the attractiveness of more conservative investments like bonds.

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

AI android black robot head
1 Cryptocurrency to Avoid No Matter What
 Person gazing at a laptop located on a desk already supporting two PC monitors
Why Bitcoin SV Was Blasting Higher on Wednesday
 surging prices
Why Bitcoin SV Continues to Surge Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/16/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services