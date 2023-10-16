Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Medical Properties Trust Lagged the Market Today

By Eric Volkman – Oct 16, 2023 at 6:13PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The struggling specialty REIT was dealt another hurtful blow.

A recommendation downgrade from a prominent bank was one factor limiting the share price rise of Medical Properties Trust (MPW 0.60%) on Monday. Although the stock advanced during the trading session, its 0.6% increase was outpaced by the S&P 500 index's gain of more than 1%.

An analyst now says Medical Properties Trust is a sell

The bank in question was Wells Fargo, whose analyst Connor Siversky changed his recommendation on Medical Properties Trust to underweight (sell) from his previous rating of equal weight (hold). Siversky also cut his price target on the stock rather drastically to $4 per share from his prior target of $9 per share.

The specific drivers behind the analyst's move weren't immediately apparent. Regardless, it was yet another blow for Medical Properties Trust stock in a year that has seen it take plenty of hits. 

The company, which is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in hospitals and other medical facilities, has stumbled lately. Higher interest rates are dampening the performance of REITs generally, and Medical Properties Trust has suffered accordingly. In an attempt to improve its finances, the company cut its dividend nearly in half in August.

The dividend cut made bears of many investors

While dividends matter to most stock investors, they really matter to folks who own REITs.

In order to maintain their status as REITs, companies like Medical Properties Trust are required to pay out at least 90% of their net profits every year to shareholders in the form of dividends. That's the key reason why REIT yields are typically higher than those of other stocks. In the wake of that deep cut to its dividend, it's no wonder Medical Properties Trust hasn't been a top choice of REIT investors lately. 

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Hospital medical real estate properties property trust reit mpw stock ER Department
Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?
 A frustrated investor reviewing multiple charts and reports.
3 Crashing Stocks That Can Still Fall Much Lower
 People near a healthcare facility.
This Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stock Continues to Take Steps to Get Healthy Again
 A couple of investors looking at a series of charts.
3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Nearly Double -- and Why They Might Be Dead Wrong
 downbeat investor looks at screen
Wall Street Expects Medical Properties Trust Stock to Rise by 82%: Here's Why I Disagree

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/16/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services