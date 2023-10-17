Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

By David Jagielski – Oct 17, 2023 at 5:10AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These stocks can be pillars for your long-term portfolio, and investing in all three offers excellent diversification.

Want to invest in stocks that you can buy and forget about? If so, you'll want to consider companies with plenty of long-term growth opportunities and solid financials. Among the best growth investments that check off those boxes today are Novartis (NVS -0.41%), Visa (V 1.01%), and Microsoft (MSFT 1.50%).

These are unstoppable businesses that are sure to get bigger in the years to come. Let's find out a bit more about these three buy-and-hold candidates.

1. Novartis

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis is an excellent example of a stable, long-term investment to hang on to. The company recently spun off its generics business, Sandoz, so that it can focus more on long-term growth opportunities. Novartis' strategy involves being a "pure-play innovative medicines business" focusing on five therapeutic areas: cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience, solid tumors, and hematology.

The company generates strong margins that should improve as a result of its recent spinoff. Through the first half of 2023, its core innovative medicine business reported $8.5 billion in operating income, which made up 39% of the $21.8 billion in revenue it generated. By comparison, Sandoz posted an operating profit of $933 million, or only 20% of the $4.8 billion in revenue it brought in.

Novartis makes fantastic margins and they are going to get better due to the company focusing on its more profitable operations. As of the end of the second quarter (which ended in June), the drugmaker had 129 ongoing projects in its innovative medicines business, with 50 of them being in phase 3 trials or later (i.e., in the registration process). With plenty of growth opportunities still out there for the company and Novartis also offering a 3.6% dividend yield, this is a terrific growth stock for investors to buy and hold for decades. 

2. Visa

Credit card company Visa is another solid stock to hang onto for the long haul. What's great about the business is that it can do well regardless of how strong the economy is. Even in a downturn, consumers still need to spend money, and if they don't have access to much of it, they may turn to credit cards more than usual. And in good economic times, consumers are also spending, with credit cards being an attractive option versus cash for the perks and safety that they can offer.

Visa is also investing in future growth opportunities. Earlier this month, it announced a $100 million initiative to invest in generative artificial intelligence (AI). AI has the potential to improve the business, including making Visa's operations more efficient and safer, while also paving the way for new products for consumers and businesses.

The company already has hugely successful operations, with Visa reporting $16.5 billion in profit over the trailing 12 months on revenue of $31.8 billion. With profit margins of more than 50%, this is a business that gushes cash. Visa is an industry leader and it's hard to see that changing anytime soon. This is a stock investors should feel comfortable holding for decades because it has strong financials and is likely to grow along with the economy.

3. Microsoft

The third stock to round out this list is Microsoft, and it's no slouch in the growth department, either. The company recently wrapped up its acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, which is sure to create new growth opportunities for Microsoft. Already the maker of a top console in the Xbox, it now also owns the popular Call of Duty series. Between expanding its gaming business and launching new AI-powered office products, Microsoft has some exciting growth opportunities to pursue in the future.

The company is worth a mammoth $2.4 trillion, and its value is only going to get bigger over the years as it bolsters its operations through potentially even more investments and acquisitions. It won't be difficult for Microsoft to continue to do so because it makes tons of money. Over the trailing 12 months, it has brought in $211.9 billion in revenue, and $72.4 billion of that has been profit, for an impressive net margin of 34%. This is an ideal stock for buy-and-hold investors, as Microsoft is not only an industry leader, but it remains focused on unlocking new growth opportunities.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Physician talking to patient.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 A person speaks to their doctor.
Could This Biosimilar Drug Be Novartis' Next Blockbuster?
 A patient attends a doctor appointment.
Could This Medicine Be the Next Winner for Novartis?
 A doctor examines a patient.
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
 Two people giving high five
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services