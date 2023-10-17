Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Charging Higher Today

By Neha Chamaria – Oct 17, 2023 at 2:28PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The hydrogen fuel cell maker has found a business opportunity in Nigeria, but that may not mean much for the stock price.

Shares of FuelCell Energy (FCEL 10.24%) surged this morning and were trading 12.6% higher as of 12:25 p.m. ET Tuesday after the hydrogen fuel cell maker announced a collaboration for a large power plant in Nigeria.

FuelCell Energy collaborates on a large green hydrogen plant in Nigeria

FuelCell Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oando Clean Energy Limited, a renewable energy subsidiary of one of Africa's largest energy companies, to build a hydrogen power plant with a capacity of 5 megawatts (MW) to 15 MW in Nigeria.

The African country relies heavily on fossil fuels to generate power and has a significantly low electrification rate. Nearly 43% of the country's population has no access to electricity.

The Nigerian government has drawn up plans to increase the share of renewables in power generation to 30% by 2030. Oando Clean Energy believes a partnership with FuelCell Energy will help them boost Nigeria's access to power and industrialization, given the latter's "flexible, cost-effective, and state-of-the-art scalable technology."

Aside from its fuel cell and electrolyzer technology, FuelCell Energy's agreement with Oando also seeks to explore the use of its carbon capture and sequestration technologies.

A turnaround or a dead cat bounce?

FuelCell Energy stock has fallen rapidly so far this year as the company has struggled to grow revenue. For example, FuelCell Energy's revenue dropped 41% year over year to $25.5 million in the third quarter, and its gross loss nearly doubled to $8.2 million. The company is also consistently issuing fresh stock to raise funds to run its operations, thereby diluting the wealth of existing shareholders.

Its MoU with Onado, therefore, may have given investors in FuelCell Energy a "rare" reason to celebrate. However, this could eventually turn out to be nothing but a dead cat bounce for the hydrogen stock.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Solar Farm in Mountains
Why Renewable Energy Stocks Popped This Week
 stockrising
Why FuelCell Energy Is Soaring This Week
 happy investor celebrating stock win
Why FuelCell Energy's Stock Is Soaring Today
 Fuel Cell
Why FuelCell Energy Stock Dropped Today
 Big red arrow going down over a stock chart.
Why FuelCell Stock Just Crashed 15%

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
466%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services