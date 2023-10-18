Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

By Lee Samaha – Oct 18, 2023 at 5:47AM

Key Points

  • This package-delivery giant faces near-term headwinds, but its long-term outlook is improving.
  • This leading healthcare company is at the cutting edge of healthcare technology.
  • Both stocks are stronger than their current headline numbers suggest.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here are two outstanding stocks to buy on a dip.

Shares in GE Healthcare (GEHC -0.12%) and UPS (UPS 0.34%) are trading down more than 16% over the last three months, and the decline is creating a good buying opportunity. Both companies face near-term earnings headwinds but trade at attractive valuations and have plenty of long-term growth prospects.

Here's why both stocks deserve a closer look. 

The investment case for UPS

UPS' stock price is down 10% this year. Its decline represents the deteriorating condition of its end markets and, consequently, management's lowering full-year guidance. Management started the year expecting revenue of $97 billion to $99.4 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 12.8%-13.6%, but now expects $93 billion and 11.8%, respectively.

The decline represents a combination of lower-than-anticipated delivery volumes due to the weakening economy and the disruptive negotiations with the Teamsters union. 

Due to current economic conditions, UPS is being hit by a double blow to volume. Not only are high interest rates crimping business activity, but there's also a natural correction in the type of consumer spending taking place. Whereas the lockdowns of previous years encouraged spending on physical goods that could be delivered to the home, this year has seen a shift toward services and experiences such as travel and leisure. 

It's adding up to create challenges for UPS. Anyone buying the stock needs to be mindful that the company could lower guidance again this year.

Still, history suggests the global economy will return to growth when the interest-rate hiking cycle is over, which means higher delivery volumes. Moreover, management continues positioning UPS as a stronger company after the slowdown. 

A small business owner with packages.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's easy to forget that UPS hit its 2023 targets a year early in 2022 and is also on track to achieve its strategic aims from its 2021 Investor Day presentation. Of particular note, its highly successful digital-access program (DAP) related revenue is set to hit $3 billion in 2023 from just $1.3 billion in 2021.

DAP is an initiative to help small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) offer customers similar experiences (order management, delivery, tracking, etc.) to those provided by larger customers in e-commerce. The explosion of interest in expanding e-commerce capability from SMBs during the pandemic created an ideal growth market for DAP, and UPS is now rolling it out internationally. Similarly, UPS will hit $10 billion in healthcare revenue in 2023. 

Trading at less than 17x earnings and currently sporting a 4.2% dividend yield, UPS is an attractive stock for investors who can close their eyes and ears if there's some negative news over the next few months. 

GE Healthcare's best days are yet to come

As the name suggests, GE Healthcare is the former healthcare business of General Electric. The spin-off from the parent company early in 2023 created a mix of near-term headwinds and long-term growth opportunities. These two factors are conspiring to help obscure the investment proposition at GE Healthcare. 

For example, if you just looked at the headline numbers associated with the company, you probably would avoid the stock like the plague. 

GE Healthcare

2022

2023 (Estimated)

Change

Revenue

$18.34 billion

$19.44 billion to $19.8 billion

6%-8%

Adjusted EBIT margin

15.6%

15%-15.5%

Down 10 to 60 basis points

EPS

$4.63

$3.70-$3.85

Down 16.8% to 20%

Data source: GE Healthcare presentations. bp = basis points, whereby 100 basis points is 1%, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxation, EPS = earnings per share.

That said, the headline data doesn't provide the full story on this stock. There are two additional factors to consider. 

First, CFO James Saccaro outlined on an earnings call in July that the addition of approximately $200 million in recurring stand-alone costs annually has affected the company's segment EBIT margin rates. If you adjust for these costs, the stand-alone EBIT margin in 2022 would have been 14.5%. With the adjustment, management's guidance for EBIT margin of 15%-15.5% actually implies margin expansion

Second, GE Healthcare is an independent company, so management is free to invest for growth. That will come from developing new products, raising prices, and ongoing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and precision medicine. Most notably, it's the only imaging company developing pharmaceutical diagnostics (contrast and molecular imaging) used with scanners to diagnose a patient. 

A medical worker.

Image source: Getty Images.

The latter is a major plus as the market moves toward precision healthcare techniques that use diagnostic agents to deliver drugs and monitor patient progress precisely, rather than just diagnose them.

Management is targeting an adjusted EBIT margin in the high teens to 20% range over the medium term. If it can get there using these growth drivers, the stock could appreciate substantially.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Connected Buildings.
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks To Buy Now
 GettyImages-1383796215
Want to Beat the Market Over the Next 10 Years? Consider These 3 Stocks
 Great stocks to buy in 2023
Want to Get Richer? 3 High-Flying Stocks to Buy Now
 aerospace stocks to buy in 2023
4 Top Trends to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
 GettyImages-1329074778
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten Down Stocks

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
466%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/18/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services