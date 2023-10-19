Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

By Jake Lerch – Oct 19, 2023 at 6:25AM

Key Points

  • Amazon is scaling back capital expenditures and cutting head count.
  • The company delivered an excellent quarterly report, showing that its strategy is paying off.
  • Despite the cost-cutting, revenue grew at an 11% rate.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This tech and e-commerce giant has it all.

Let me be clear: Owning more than just one stock is essential. Indeed, diversification alone can prevent some of the worst blunders for the average investor. 

However, just for a moment, let's contemplate a scenario where an investor must, for whatever reason, own no more than a single stock. What should they choose? 

In my opinion, there's one name that stands out: Amazon (AMZN -2.54%). Here's why.

A hand hovering over a stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon's massive investment cycle is drawing to a close

The COVID pandemic was a severe jolt to the world economy, and as a result, many corporations shifted gears in a stunning fashion. For Amazon, the pandemic created a boom in demand. As a result, the company ramped up capital expenditures (capex). These purchases of buildings, vehicles, and equipment were meant to cope with the staggering e-commerce demand in light of pandemic social-distancing protocols. 

However, as the pandemic waned, these investments ate away at Amazon's free cash flow, lowering it from $27 billion in 2020 to almost -$30 billion in 2022.

At any rate, CEO Andy Jassy has made it clear: Amazon is scaling back. Over the last 12 months, capex spending has fallen from $66 billion to $59 billion as Amazon closed or canceled nearly 100 construction projects. 

Amazon's cost-cutting has paid off

In addition to reducing capex, Jassy is also reducing costs in a bid to increase Amazon's profitability. For years, Amazon's total head count marched higher without hesitation, and during the pandemic, total employment truly ballooned. Yet, this year, Amazon's head count decreased for the first time in at least a decade.

AMZN Total Employees (Annual) Chart

AMZN Total Employees (Annual) data by YCharts

As a result, profits are up. In its most recent quarter (the three months ending on June 29), Amazon blew away expectations. Highlights included the following:

  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65/share, nearly double consensus estimates.
  • Operating margin increased to 5.7%, the highest since 2021.
  • Free cash flow of $3 billion, the first positive free cash flow figure since 2021.
  • Raised guidance for third-quarter revenue to be between $138 billion and $143 billion, which came in above analysts' prior forecasts.

On top of all that, Amazon didn't sacrifice growth. Quarterly revenue increased 11% from a year earlier, thanks to the company's cloud segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and its advertising segment. Both units continue to grow faster than the company as a whole, with AWS recording 12% year-over-year growth and advertising growing at a blistering 22% rate.

Why Amazon is a buy now

In short, Amazon gives investors a little dash of everything they need. It has growth, profits, scale, and solid management.

Moreover, its diverse business segments range from e-commerce and entertainment to cloud computing and digital advertising. That variety means the company can withstand shocks in one sector and keep chugging along. 

To sum up, no investor should put all their eggs in one basket and only own one stock. But if I were forced to, the one I'd own would be Amazon.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

online shopping add to cart e-commerce
1 Magnificent Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
 A patient undergoing a checkup at a doctor's office.
Did Amazon Just Drop a Big Hint About Its Healthcare Strategy?
 GettyImages-1323758599
Here's the Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
 Package delivery
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 31% to 59% Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
 Amazon driver with package
Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services