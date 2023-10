AT&T (T -1.78%) and Verizon (VZ -1.46%) are both extremely cheap stocks by most traditional valuation metrics, but they're cheap for a reason. As we'll discuss in this video, T-Mobile (TMUS -2.16%) may look much more expensive, but it could be the smartest of the three stocks to buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 12, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2023.