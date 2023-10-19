Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Summit Materials Stock Jumped on Thursday

By John Ballard – Oct 19, 2023 at 1:08PM

Key Points

  • Summit Materials is moving forward with plans to acquire the equity interests of Argos USA.
  • The combination would create a market-leading cement producer with attractive long-term growth prospects.
  • The deal appears timely as interest rates pressure demand for building projects.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors applauded the cement specialist's recent move to boost profits.

Shares of Summit Materials (SUM 8.56%) were up 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday after the construction materials provider filed a preliminary statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its planned acquisition of the equity interests of Argos USA, including Cementos Argos.

Summit said it will finance the transaction with $1.2 billion in cash and 54.7 million shares of Summit stock. Following the transaction, Summit shareholders will own approximately 69% of Summit, with Cementos Argos owning the balance. 

Why investors cheered the acquisition of Cementos

Summit shares are up 21% year to date, but this acquisition could be a major growth catalyst once the deal closes sometime in the first half of 2024.

In September, Summit originally said the move would create a business with about $1 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Free cash flow per share would increase by 15% to 25%.

The new company would significantly expand its market leadership in cement, especially in fast-growing markets that have stable revenue year-round. Both businesses were already leaders in the cement space but could gain significant benefits from greater scale and lower costs by joining forces.  

Summit is positioning itself for profitable growth

Over the last three years, Summit has slightly improved revenue but free cash flow has been cut in half. However, management has focused on improving its financial position. 

In August, the company announced an agreement with affiliates of Blackstone to eliminate certain payments as part of a Tax Receivable Agreement. This saves Summit $256 million it would have paid through 2039. 

Moreover, management credited recent pricing actions and a more robust demand environment for better margin performance in the second quarter. 

Rising interest rates are a headwind to construction activity, because it increases the cost of materials, so the timing of this deal could help mitigate a slower demand environment and firm up profits. These moves could benefit Summit stock over the next few years.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Summit Materials, inc (SUM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Summit Materials, inc (SUM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 18_02_01 Two people looking at blueprints at a construction site _GettyImages-680217570
Why Summit Materials Stock Jumped 12% in Early Trading Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
448%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services