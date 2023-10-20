Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Can Bitcoin Really Double in Price to $60,000 by the End of 2023?

By Dominic Basulto – Oct 20, 2023 at 7:50AM

Key Points

  • The launch of new spot Bitcoin ETFs could result in a flood of new institutional money into the token.
  • If clients of the world's largest institutional investors allocated 1% of their wealth to Bitcoin it might boost the crypto's market cap by as much as $1 trillion.
  • While it's likely that new institutional money will push Bitcoin higher, it is overly optimistic to assume that it will double by 2024.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF could send the crypto higher. But how much higher?

Ever since BlackRock (BLK 0.94%) announced its plans to apply for permission to create a spot Bitcoin (BTC 4.58%) exchange-traded fund (ETF) back in June, the crypto market has been buzzing about what this new fund's launch might mean for the price of Bitcoin. That buzz only intensified when six other financial institutions also announced plans to launch their own spot Bitcoin ETFs. The conventional wisdom is that the token could surge past the $30,000 level and begin another rally as new investor money floods into the crypto market.

In fact, a new report from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant says that Bitcoin could soar above $50,000 and start to challenge its all-time high of $68,790. It even speculates about a price jump to as high as $73,000. That would imply an increase of close to $1 trillion in the market cap of Bitcoin. Given the huge numbers involved here, it's only natural to ask: Just how realistic is this scenario?

Key assumptions 

A number of key assumptions underpin this pricing model. The most important of them is that the financial institutions creating these new spot Bitcoin ETF products will recommend to their clients that they allocate at least 1% of their portfolios to Bitcoin. This percentage will give you a good idea of how much new money could flood into the crypto market after the ETF approvals. 

Combined, the firms with pending ETF applications have $15.6 trillion in assets under management. Take 1% of that number and you arrive at a figure of $156 billion. This gives you a rough idea of how much money theoretically could immediately start to flow into Bitcoin.

Investor analyst watching trends on screens.

Image source: Getty Images.

But we're not done yet. You also have to assume that there will be a sort of multiplier effect. In essence, new money pursuing a limited supply of tokens will lead to higher prices, which will attract even more new money from investors, which will lead to even higher prices, which will attract even more new money.

If you take a look at past Bitcoin bull market cycles and analyze how its market capitalization has increased during those periods, it's possible to calculate that the multiplier effect applies at a ratio of between 3 and 6. By taking the base figure of $155 billion, and then using this multiplier to determine upper and lower bounds, the total market cap of Bitcoin could increase by anywhere from $465 billion to $930 billion. 

Stress testing the numbers

To see if these numbers make sense, it's important to provide some perspective about the total size of the crypto market. Right now, the total market capitalization of Bitcoin is roughly $560 billion and the total market cap of the entire crypto market is just over $1 trillion, so it accounts for more than half of the total value of the crypto market. This value, known as the Bitcoin dominance factor, has oscillated between 0.40 and 0.55 over the past three years, and now stands at 0.52.

Data source: TradingView.

That's why I think the multiplier effect might be much lower than some people think. After all, by saying that Bitcoin will double in value, you are making another implicit assumption: that investors will be pouring money into other crypto assets as well, keeping the ratio between Bitcoin and other tokens at roughly the same level. Otherwise, the Bitcoin dominance factor will go completely off the charts.

Even if you are a Bitcoin super-bull who thinks that it really should account for 95% of the entire crypto market (as it did back in 2017, before there were so many other tokens), there is another way to think about the numbers. If the market cap of Bitcoin really does increase by $1 trillion, that would make it a $1.55 trillion asset. Right now, there are only a handful of companies in the world worth more than $1 trillion. Thus, you would be saying that Bitcoin should be worth more than Amazon ($1.35 trillion), NVIDIA ($1.06 trillion), Meta ($820 billion), or Tesla ($725 billion). Just about the only companies that would be more valuable than Bitcoin would be Apple ($2.7 trillion) and Microsoft ($2.5 trillion).

Where will Bitcoin be in 2024?

While I'm certainly bullish on the prospects of a new spot Bitcoin ETF, it's important to push back on some of the assumptions that underpin any Bitcoin pricing model. From my perspective, some of the assumptions used by those who conclude that these ETFs could lead to a doubling in the price of Bitcoin appear to be overly optimistic.

Moreover, it's important to keep in mind that Bitcoin-linked investment products already exist. For example, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC 1.09%) currently has $17.6 billion in assets, and the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO 2.16%) has $1 billion in assets. So it's not like there aren't already ways to invest in Bitcoin beyond directly buying the tokens. 

That said, I'm long-term bullish on Bitcoin. The flow of new institutional money should help to push up its price. And it should also help to make the crypto go even more mainstream. Anytime you have big Wall Street firms supporting Bitcoin, it helps to make it more attractive to all investors, which has the potential to send prices higher.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Bitcoin symbol on red question mark
False Alarm: Misreported ETF Approval Sends Bitcoin, Related Stocks on a Wild Ride
 gold coins with Bitcoin logo on them
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Below $30,000?
 crypto bear bitcoin
Cathie Wood's Latest Bitcoin Insights: Is Now the Time to Buy?
 gold coin with bitcoin symbol on it -- cryptocurrency BTC
If You're Expecting Bitcoin to Soar Before or After the Halving, You Need to Read This
 coins piled in jar saving money dividends
Maximize Gains and Minimize Risk: The Power of Dollar-Cost Averaging and Bitcoin

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
447%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/20/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services