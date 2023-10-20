Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Where Will Disney Be in 3 Years?

By Adria Cimino – Oct 20, 2023 at 6:00AM

Key Points

  • Disney today faces various challenges, but longtime chief Bob Iger is working on a plan to turn things around.
  • Iger says Disney is on track to beat billion-dollar cost savings goals, and he plans to double investments in the company’s parks business.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Disney shares have stagnated in recent times.

The clock is ticking for Disney (DIS -1.69%) CEO Bob Iger, and investors are watching every minute. The longtime Disney leader has until 2026 to bring the magic back to the iconic company. Iger jumped back into his role a year ago to cut expenses, boost profit, and set the entertainment giant on the path to growth. Disney's board brought him in for two years -- but later extended the assignment to total four.

The Disney of today is dealing with multiple problems. Its linear networks business is suffering as people cancel their cable subscriptions and switch to streaming. And Disney's investment in its own streaming service has brought subscriber growth but hurt earnings.

As a result, the stock has stagnated, falling about 2% this year, and not even the strong performance of Disney's parks business has been enough to lift it. Where will Disney be three years from now after Iger tackles the trouble spots? Let's find out.

Cinderella stands in front of the castle at a Disney park.

Image source: Disney.

Disney's $5.5 billion cost savings goal

First, let's talk about Iger's progress so far. In the most recent earnings call, the CEO said Disney is set to beat his goal of $5.5 billion in cost savings. Iger's doing this through job cuts, reducing marketing expenses, and cutting spending on produced and licensed content. He also reorganized business segments and management to favor creativity -- and give those who create content the opportunity to see it through and take responsibility for its performance.

These efforts have helped Iger stem losses at the streaming service, which reported an operating loss that widened to $4 billion from $1.6 billion in the last fiscal year. In the most recent quarter, the business -- known as direct-to-consumer -- reported a narrowing of its operating loss to about $500 million from more than $1 billion.

Now, let's look ahead to what Iger hopes to accomplish by 2026. As mentioned above, one element holding Disney back is that consumers are ending their cable subscriptions. And that's hurting Disney's television networks, including sports giant ESPN and ABC Television Network. Disney doesn't rule out the idea of selling its TV networks because they might not be "core" to the company, Iger said in an interview with CNBC back in July.

The CEO favors the idea of keeping a majority stake in ESPN and finding investors to take a minority stake. He's also said the question of shifting ESPN to streaming is more of a when than an if.

Meanwhile, Disney raised prices for its streaming services both last year and this year, an effort to move the direct-to-consumer segment closer to profitability. The company still stands by its goal of profitability for the business by the end of fiscal 2024.

Investing $60 billion

As for the parks and experiences business, Iger has particularly big plans. The company recently announced in a filing that it would invest $60 billion in the segment in the coming 10 years -- almost double its investment in that area over the past decade.

Heavily investing in this segment is wise since, historically, it's been such a strong business for the company. The parks business's revenue and operating income have expanded at compound annual growth rates of 6% and 8%, respectively, from 2017 through today (excluding 2020, when parks were closed due to the pandemic). Operating margin has steadily grown, reaching 28% today.

It's also important to remember that Disney's parks top the list of the world's most visited theme parks every year. Even considering this, Disney says there's room to grow: "For every 1 park guest today, there are 10+ consumers with Disney affinity who do not visit the parks," the company says.

A look into Disney's future

So, let's get back to our question: Where will Disney be three years from now? By then, Iger may have sold off TV assets, found a partnership for ESPN, and shifted the sports giant to streaming. These moves could pave the way to growth. The direct-to-consumer business may also be profitable by that time, another important growth driver moving forward.

As for the parks and experiences unit, we might start to see some of the efforts of increased investment bear fruit. For example, the company aims to bring two new cruise ships to its fleet in fiscal 2025, adding capacity and revenue potential.

Overall, by 2026, Disney will still be in the middle of a major investment phase, but we should start to see big results from Iger's recovery plan -- if all goes smoothly. And that could result in a win for patient investors who got in on the shares when times were tough.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1132715308
2 Growth Stocks Down 58% and 85% in Industries With Decreasing Competition That Investors Can Buy Now
 a man reviews grocery receipt
This Successful Executive Is Sounding the Alarm on Consumer Spending, and These 2 Popular Consumer Stocks Could Be Making a Big Mistake
 Walt Disney statue at Disney World Magic Kingdom
Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?
 Family taking pictures with a Disney character.
Is Walt Disney Stock in Trouble?
 Disneyworld
Disney Stock: Do You See What Nelson Peltz Sees?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
447%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/20/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services