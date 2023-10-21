Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

By Jeremy Bowman – Oct 21, 2023 at 7:55AM

Key Points

  • The Nasdaq has bounced back this year, but it is still down significantly from its 2021 peak.
  • Remitly is taking market share in the large market for remittance payments.
  • The Trade Desk has long been an ad tech leader, and its growth defied the slowdown in digital advertising.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Growth stocks aren't growing as fast as they used to, but these two continue to impress.

Plenty of growth stocks flew to soaring heights during the pandemic, but a good percentage of those same growth stocks now find themselves in a long, spiraling descent. For example, concerns about rising interest rates and a slowdown in the economy crushed the tech sector. Dozens of top tech companies ended up with layoffs, and revenue growth in industries like cloud software, e-commerce, and digital advertising hit a wall.

While the Nasdaq Composite overall recovered some of its losses this year (thanks in part to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom), the tech-heavy index is still down substantially from its 2021 peak. It remains a challenging macroeconomic environment, but some tech stocks continue to deliver strong growth. Let's take a look at two of them.

An investor looking at different charts.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Remitly Global

Like the other tech subsectors mentioned above, digital payments struggled as digital commerce slowed in the aftermath of the pandemic. PayPal, for example, saw its revenue growth slow to just single-digit percentages. 

One payments company bucking that trend and actually posting accelerating growth is Remitly Global (RELY -2.71%). Remitly specializes in facilitating remittances -- non-commercial money transfers often used by immigrants in one country to send money back home to their families in another country. 

With a digital-first approach, Remitly is grabbing market share from traditional money transfer leaders like Western Union and Moneygram, and the company posted impressive growth in its second quarter.

Revenue jumped 49% to $234 million on 38% growth in send volume to $9.6 billion and 47% growth in active customers to 5 million. Meanwhile, the company showed off strong growth on the bottom line with adjusted earnings before interest depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $20.4 million, up from a loss of $5.3 million in the quarter the year before.

The company is penetrating a large addressable market that could be worth as much as $1.5 trillion, and it's demonstrated its ability to deliver strong growth in a challenging environment and scale profitability. The stock could have a lot of room to run if it can maintain its current growth rate.

2. The Trade Desk

The digital advertising sector has taken it on the chin in recent quarters, with major social media platforms like Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms' Facebook slowing to just single-digit growth in their ad sales.

However, The Trade Desk (TTD -2.39%), the largest independent demand-side platform in the U.S., continues to deliver strong results even as the broader industry struggles.

The Trade Desk is the most valuable pure-play ad tech stock based on market cap, and it's been a pioneer in its industry. The company provides a cloud-based self-serve platform, allowing brands and ad agencies to manage and automate their ad campaigns.

The nature of The Trade Desk's business model also means that it has been one of the few tech stocks that is able to deliver high growth and wide profit margins. In the second quarter, revenue in the quarter rose 23% to $464 million, and it reported adjusted net income of $139 million, for a profit margin of 30%.

Not only is The Trade Desk posting strong growth and profitability in a difficult environment, but it also has an excellent customer satisfaction track record. Customer retention has been above 95% in every quarter for the last nine years.

Additionally, The Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0 protocol is emerging as the standard for the cookie-less internet. It's been embraced by a wide range of advertisers, including leaders like Disney and Procter & Gamble as well as platforms like Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast's Peacock. 

Considering its ability to grow even with the digital ad market at a near standstill, The Trade Desk is likely to deliver even stronger growth once the economy recovers and the ad market reawakens.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Meta Platforms, PayPal, The Trade Desk, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, PayPal, The Trade Desk, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and recommends the following options: short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

ttd-nflx
Netflix Needs The Trade Desk to Catalyze Its Ad Business
 woman-desktop-marketing
Better Buy: The Trade Desk vs. PubMatic
 person sitting on couch with dog and laptop
Should Investors Buy the Dip on The Trade Desk Stock?
 rich, millionaire, billionaire raining money
3 Extraordinary Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 Growth 5
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Spend Is Soaring Toward $6 Trillion: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Some Wall Street Analysts

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/21/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services