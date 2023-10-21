SolarEdge's Results Go From Bad to Worse

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -27.27%) stock cratered this week after the company released preliminary third-quarter 2023 financial results. Not only is revenue expected to be below expectations, but the company is also likely to lose money in the quarter.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the dynamics plaguing SolarEdge and why there isn't going to be a recovery anytime soon. Higher interest rates and installer pressure could fundamentally change SolarEdge's profit profile long term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 18, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2023.